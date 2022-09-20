Sports FSS P VB.jpg

The 2022 Princeton volleyball team started its season on Aug. 25.

Coaching: Head coach Mary Patnode (first year, returns to the team after coaching from 2010-2018 at same position)

2021 recap: Princeton battled to an 11-17 record last season and falling 3-0 to North Branch in the Section 7AAA Quarterfinals. The Tigers also lost seven seniors from the 2021 squad.

