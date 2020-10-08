The Princeton volleyball team was geared up to kick off their season starting with a home match against Cambridge-Isanti on Oct. 8. However, a positive COVID-19 test will delay the start of the season for the Tigers.
The team will now have to quarantine for 14 days before returning to action. Oct. 21 is the date the Tigers can resume practicing and playing contests if deemed healthy and safe to resume.
Princeton Athletic Director, Darin Laabs, hopes the Tigers who are ill can make a quick recovery and return in two weeks using the knowledge from the positive test moving forward. “It’s a learning process for us. We hope that nobody gets really sick out of the deal and in two weeks we get healthy kids back and we pick up where we left off,” explained Laabs.
As for the preventive measures the school is taking to protect the athletes that have committed to play, Laabs says Princeton is and will continue to follow guidelines given by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are following the CDC guidelines and Minnesota Department of Health Guidelines. We are following those by the letter and our district nurse is doing a good job with cases that come in and treatment of them. We are doing everything by the book,” he said.
Missing two weeks will cause the Princeton volleyball team to miss a game against St. Francis on Oct. 20 in addition to the game against Cambridge-Isanti. The games will be difficult to fit in and make up given the tight scheduling.
The game scheduled on Oct. 13 against Chisago Lakes has already been cancelled due to the Wildcats battling positive COVID tests of their own.
The next game scheduled for the Tigers is Becker on Oct. 22 as the team will aim to return against the Bulldogs.
