The Princeton VFW baseball team continued its makeshift season this past week, traveling to Pierz on July 15 and hosting St Cloud Cathedral at Solhiem Field on July 20. Both contests were doubleheaders with Princeton losing a heart-breaking 1-0 game via walk-off single followed by a 13-1 blowout to the Pioneers.
Against the Crusaders, the Tigers were able to bounce back, winning the first game 4-3 before falling 10-9.
In VFW’s first game against Pierz, it was a pitcher’s duel through and through with neither team mustering a run until the seventh inning. In the top of the seventh inning, Princeton found itself with runners on first and third with zero outs before the Tigers ran into trouble.
Pierz was able to pick off the runner at first, leading to a series of events that allowed the Pioneers to end up getting both runners out with the game still scoreless going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Coach Jordan Neubauer placed the blame on himself for the base-running error. “I’ll take the ownership on that one for not preparing that situation well enough,” Neubauer said. “I’ll give Pierz a lot of credit, there’s a lot of teams that would have thrown the ball into the outfield or messed it up somehow and they ended up finding a way to get two outs out of it.”
Kevin Rahe, who was strong on the mound picking up 11 strikeouts against the strong Pioneers’ lineup, ran into trouble in the bottom half of the inning with the first three Pierz hitters reaching base. Rahe battled back to get the next two outs but a walk-off single ended the contest with the 1-0 score.
The second game featured Pierz scoring early and often as the Pioneers exploded for 13 runs in what became a one-sided contest.
Taking the next couple days to practice and rest, Princeton then returned to host the historically strong Cathedral Crusaders.
Zach Schroeder took the mound and was able to scattered three hits over four innings, only allowing one run in the winning effort. Mason Beltrand and Adam Johannsen each had a run batted in the victory.
Rahe closed out the game, pitching two strong innings for the save.
In the second game, Cathedral was able to break out and held a 10-3 lead going into the final inning before Princeton was able to get its bats going.
The Tigers put up six runs in their final inning with the comeback attempt falling short by a single run. Fred Larson slashed four singles and knocked in two RBIs in the loss.
Neubauer was pleased with the effort the Tigers put forward in the two games. “It was good, all-around a pretty good day at the park,” he said.
With Princeton having a handful of games under its belt this summer, Neubauer is starting to see a difference with the team. “The thing that I am noticing more is how the kids are talking and how they start to say the things that you are coaching and whether they do it every time, at least they are aware of it. That’s part of the reason why I want to coach at this level because it will then carry over and I will see that in the varsity program.”
Neubauer coaches the varsity team for Princeton High School in the spring.
As for what is next for the VFW team, that remains to be determined with no tournaments or games remaining on the schedule. “All of our games are played and we are currently trying to find more. We have one potentially lined up next Wednesday against Aitkin, we just have to iron out where we are going to play and when we are going to play,” Neubauer said.
Until then, Princeton will continue to search for new opponents to keep playing baseball this summer.
