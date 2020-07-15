Initially, it seemed like the Princeton VFW team would not be able to play games against any competition until at least July 22 due to COVID-19. The Tigers were in a tough place, because it was possible the team would have been forced to wait until the third week in July to play, not getting any games in at all this year.
However, Princeton found a way to make its season work and have been getting diamond time ever since.
Jordan Neubauer, coach of a team consisting of ninth and tenth graders, was happy to be able to get back there and compete against other teams. “It’s really good to be out there playing, the kids are willing to compete and they are getting better,” Neubauer said.
As of July 14, the team had played doubleheaders against Buffalo and Monticello twice. This week, the team travels to Pierz on July 15 to take on the Pioneers in another two games. The players were still enjoying the chance to practice and get better Neubauer explained. “I sent out a survey to the kids and if they weren’t able to play games, they just kept coming to Solhiem to practice. They were still interested and all but two said yes.”
Regarding competition, there’s a high level present despite the games not counting towards a record or league’s season. “The intent is still to win, but VFW by nature is a developmental league. The first game we traditionally play we play to win, but with a lot of understanding that kids are only in their third of fourth game of the year. Mistakes are going to be made and it is all about learning,” Neubauer said.
With team members enjoying playing real games, precautions must still be taken. “We have hand sanitizer in both dugouts, and we discourage things like sunflower seed. We really strongly discourage sharing equipment, and every kid has to have their own bat and if they don’t have their own bat they can check one out for the year,” explained Neubauer. There are taped off spots in the bleachers to encourage social distancing.
If people don’t follow the guidelines, Neubauer is the one to take charge. “I’m the one that has to go and tell them ‘Hey, space out’ and if they don’t space out, they have to get out,” he said.
Sanitizing has been an emphasized as well, with the team disinfecting everything they come in contact with from equipment to the rakes the team uses to maintain the infield.The team also provides a set of balls for both the home and away team to even further decrease the chance they will come in contact with each other.
There are a lot of steps that need to be taken to stay safe but Neubauer doesn’t mind. “It still feels like normal baseball but there’s things that we do to keep the people safe and keep our players safe,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.