Looking at the state of the Princeton boys soccer program three seasons ago, it would have been hard to envision where they are at today.
Struggling through a 2-14 season while a 1-8 record in the Mississippi 8, the youthful team took its lumps.
Flash forward to today, the freshmen players that had to endure that difficult season have now set history for Tigers’ soccer, clinching the program’s first Mississippi 8 conference title after defeating Monticello, 4-3 on Oct. 6 at John Harvey Field.
Seeing how far the team has come since their freshman year is a testament to the hard work the team poured into getting to this point said senior and reigning Mississippi 8 Player or the year, Cooper Nowak. “Freshman year, we came in and didn’t get a lot of wins. We worked to get here and we deserve this, it’s a big step for our program,” said Nowak, who played stellar in the contest against the Magic, scoring three goals to help the Tigers pull out the win.
As the Magic came to town to battle with Princeton on the pitch, both teams entered into the contest with identical 6-0 marks in Mississippi 8 play with the winning team securing the conference crown.
Not only was the conference title on the line but thanks to the addition of a class to the Minnesota State High School League’s playoffs, section seeded for the playoffs was also hanging in the balance as both the Tigers and the Magic now share Section 6AA.
Knowing the magnitude of the game, tensions were high as the contest began between the two soccer rivals.
In the battle between the two top teams of the Mississippi 8, the Tigers were able to throw the first punch.
Nowak was able to escape the Magic’s watchful defense, breaking away and chipping a shot past Monticello goaltender, Dane Jacobson to give the home team the early 1-0 advantage with 37 minutes left to play in the first half.
From there the two teams would both go scoreless for a long stretch of time with both trading scoring opportunities but neither capitalizing on those chances.
It wasn’t until Nowak was once again able to break free from the Monticello defense to find the back of the net for his second goal of the evening to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead with three minutes to go in the opening half.
That 2-0 lead would hold going into the break as Princeton sat in the drivers’ seat with just 40 minutes separating them from its first conference title.
Back after the break, the Magic were not discouraged from the deficit and came out firing, bringing the game within a single goal just under two minutes into the half after slipping a shot past Tigers’ goalie, Ben Hallberg.
With Monticello starting to grab momentum, another scoring chance presented itself to Princeton’s Nowak.
As Nowak raced to the ball with another great opportunity to push Princeton back ahead by two goals, his defender dragged Nowak down, resulting in a red card for the Magic’s Jack LePage, giving the Tigers’ the one-man advantage for the remainder of the contest.
Shorthanded for the rest of the game, Monticello did not slow down as it was still able to keep up the pressure, again beating Hallberg for the score as just under 10 minutes in to the second half, the game was tied.
“In the first half, we played extremely well on both ends of the field but the second half we struggled defensively,” said Princeton Head Coach Jason Senne.
Now tied, the pressure was back on Princeton.
But like many times before this season, Nowak was able to come through for the Tigers.
Nowak was able to get a shot off on net with the scoring attempt appearing to have been saved by the Monticello goalie, but somehow finding a way into the back of the net, giving the lead back to Princeton at 3-2 with 24:39 remaining in the game.
“It wasn’t very clean but it was on net and with a young keeper, we had to put shots on him,” said Nowak on the fortuitous goal.
Trailing again and being a man down, the Magic were still able to hold their own against the Tigers’ defense finding chances to knot the game back up.
Five minutes after Nowak’s go-ahead score, Monticello was able to tie the game back up at three with under 20 minutes left in the game.
Sitting tied with time running out before a possible overtime frame loomed, senior midfielder Jayden Loshaw saw his chance.
As a Princeton shot hit the crossbar, Loshaw found himself in the right place at the right time, netting the goal, pushing the Tigers back ahead for good. “I didn’t think it was going in so I had to run it in,” said Loshaw on the conference clinching goal.
Scoring with 7:19 left in the game, the Princeton defense was able to rebound from its struggles earlier in the half and close out the victory over the Magic locking up first place in the Mississippi 8.
Bouncing back from losing multiple leads against Monticello and still coming out on top couldn’t have been done without the senior class said Senne. “It says a lot about these seniors, they have been on the back side of a lot of these type of games and they wanted this one really bad. They stepped up and made the plays at the end.”
Hallberg finished the match with 11 saves while fellow senior, Beck Wogen was able to dish out two assists in the win.
Seeing the team buy into Senne’s coaching methods and having it culminate with a Mississippi 8 title, couldn’t have made the second-year head coach any more honored to be a part of the group. “I’m just super proud of them, they believed in the schemes I put in. These guys deserved it and I’m glad I was able to help lead that,” said Senne.
Picking up the win, the Tigers moved to 7-0 in conference play while Monticello dropped to 6-1.
Though picking up the win, Princeton couldn’t celebrate for long as it returned to action the next night, taking a trip to Elk River to take on Spectrum.
Princeton rolls over Spectrum
Back to work the next night in what could have been a potential trap game for the Tigers, Princeton came out hot scoring four first half goals to coast to a 5-0 win over the Sting.
Nowak once again starred for the Tigers, putting up four goals in the contest while Hallberg, Hobson Kenmir and Ben Kelzer combined to pick up the shutout for Princeton.
With the victory, it was the Tigers’ eighth in its last nine games improving Princeton to 10-3-2 on the year. The stretch has seen the Tigers go 8-0-1 with the lone tie coming on Sept. 25 and the last loss coming on Sept. 11.
Sections loom
Wrapping up the 10-3-2 season, the Mississippi 8 Champs received the second seed in the Section 6AA playoffs.
Already with a conference title, the Tigers hope to add another title to their pocket. “We want to win it all and make it to the state tournament,” said Loshaw.
In order to do so, Princeton will have to get past the Zimmerman Thunder, who will be the Tigers’ opening round opponent.
Princeton already holds a 2-0 win back on Sept. 14 over the Thunder, who will travel to John Harvey Field on Oct. 14.
If the Tigers are able to get past Zimmerman, a possible rematch against Monticello will be in the mix as the Magic received the third seed in the section.
Monticello faces St. Francis.
Grabbing the top seed in the field was Willmar, who sits undefeated at 14-0-2 on the year, with one of those wins being a 3-1 victory over Princeton back on Sept. 11.
“It’s going to be a hard section but we just have to be ready,” said Nowak.
