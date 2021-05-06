Coming into the Chuck Johnson Invitational on April 29, the Princeton track team found itself shorthanded due to health and safety protocols. In the meet featuring Mora and Spectrum, with the missing athletes, Princeton ran hard but placed third for boys, while second for girls.
Despite being left with athletes that would have without a doubt helped the Tigers, the team still fought hard in the meet according to Head Coach Tom Ostroot. “We were happy with the results of the meet. Although we had a number of athletes out on quarantine our teams competed for the top spot. All three of the teams were quite evenly matched so it was a great competition,” said Ostroot.
Leading the Tiger girls on the track was Kaitlyn Sautter, who had a monster day as she was able to win or help win every event she was a part of. “Kaitlyn Sautter continues to be a dominant force,” said Ostroot.
Sautter was able to win the 100-meter dash at 13.53, 200-meter dash running a 28.40, and long jump at 15-10.50 as well as helping the 4x100 relay to a first place finish. The 4x100 made up of Sautter, Sydney Eckert, Alexis Nordstrom and Lillian Koenig ran a 54.01
Koenig also placed first for the 300 hurdles running a 53.47 while Elsie Estenson won the 100 hurdles at 18.20.
For the Princeton boys, Ethan Monroe claimed first place in the meet for pole vault with a 10-06.00, making it the second meet in a row he grabbed the top spot. Joining Monroe, was Tony McNiff and Donovon Brown who won the 1,600 and the 200, respectively.
McNiff won the 1,600 by edged out fellow Tiger, Adam Young with a 5:05.60 while Young finished three seconds behind McNiff.
Brown won the 200 with his 23.69 while just barely being beaten out for first place in the 100 as he continues to blossom into a standout sprinter for the Tigers.
Now as Princeton aims to get back to full strength, the Tigers will head Monticello on May 4 to take on some rival Mississippi 8 opponents.
