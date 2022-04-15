Hosting their home quad, the Princeton track team took on Chisago Lakes, North Branch and St. Francis on April 11.
The Tigers’ were led by their boys who place first in the meet amongst the three other Mississippi 8 rivals while the girls placed third in the meet, with many Princeton athletes on both sides taking home first place finishes.
Princeton’s boys were led by a strong meet by Donovan Brown, as the senior was able to take first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11:42, while Brown also took first in the high jump.
Junior Jonah Hviding also had a standout day at the track for Princeton, sprinting to a top finish in the 400, running a 53:18. Tigers’ Logan Mollet earned a first place as well in the 110 hurdles, at 18.05.
As for the Princeton girls, high jumper Kate Gross continued her strong season, coming in first at 4-10.00 while Madeline Hallberg pushed to a top spot in the 200 with her time of 28.16.
Pacing the distance runners, Julia Daubner took first in the 3200 at 12:43.25.
Continuing their track season, the Tigers next traveled to Becker on April 19.
Milaca takes on Pierz Quad
Battling with Granite Ridge foes at the Pioneers’ Quad on April 11, the Wolves saw their girls take second in the meet while their boys athletes placed third in the field of Pierz, Mora and St. Cloud Cathedral.
Relays paced the Wolves with both the boys and girls’ 4x100 claiming first place.
The quartet of Reina Mikla, Frannie Freese, Esther Evans, and Taylar Bockoven raced to 53.10 while the boys’ four of Ethan Jackson, Hunter Bockoven, Trace Hasz, and Jack Schoenborn blazed to a 48.33
While helping the 4x100 to first, Taylar Bockoven was also able to place first in the 100 with a time of 13.38 while grabbing another first place spot in the pole vault by reaching 10-06.00.
As for throwers, Milaca’s Lainey Truebenbach paced the group, earning first in the shot put by a 29-04.00 showing.
The Wolves next returned to Claffy Field, hosting a Granite Ridge Quad of their own on April 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.