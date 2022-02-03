Before beginning a busy stretch, the Tigers’ boys swim and diving team was finally back to full strength to take on Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 27, in the Princeton pool before traveling to Cambridge for the Bluejackets’ Invite two days later.
Getting back those athletes who were out due to illness and injury proved to be instrumental to the team as the Tigers showed out in the pool, dominating the Bluejackets for a 98-57 advantage before swimming the rest of the events in exhibition followed by a second place finish in the Bluejackets’ Invite.
Opening with the dual against Cambridge-Isanti, the full strength Tigers quickly proved to be too much for their opponent.
“Fantastic meet. Most of our sick swimmers were back and healthy and strong,” said Tigers’ Head Coach Lindsy Paurus on the effort by the team.
Leading the charge for Princeton against the Bluejackets were a handful of Tigers as many athletes were able to claim first place finishes over their Mississippi 8 opponents.
Highlighting some of the many strong performances were Pau Valdivieso, Gavin Kivisto and Brennan Close who were all able to reach section cut times.
Kivisto and Valdivieso both reached the time in the 100-yard breaststroke with times 1:13.27 and 1:17.53, respectively while Close swam to a 5:58.18 in the 500 freestyle to make the cut.
Continuing the activeness for aquatics, the Tigers headed to Cambridge-Isanti’s pool two days later.
Bluejacket Invite
Having competed in three meets in the span of nine days, the Princeton boys did not let them be slowed by fatigue said Paurus. “Even though they were incredibly tired from three meets in a row, they buckled down and did what needed to be done,” she said.
Pacing Princeton was the 200 freestyle relay as in the six team field, the Tigers team consisting of Ethan Knudson, Cam Metsala, Caydn Miller and Valdivieso was able to race to a first place finish with a strong time of 1:40.89.
That same team of Knudson, Metsala, Miller and Valdivieso also grabbed third in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:45.40.
Individually, Valdivieso led the Tigers with a second place finish in the 100 butterfly at 1:00.51 while Miller was close behind him with a third place bid for the 50 freestyle, racing to a 24.82.
On the diving side, Ty Herman secured an eighth spot finish, scoring 250.45.
Watching the team battle through the adversity of the busy stretch to rebound for a second place finish in the meet was astonishing for Paurus. “I have never been so impressed with them,” she said.
The Tigers scored 405.5 points for the meet, while Elk River took first with 624.
Now earning some time off, Princeton prepared for a battle of the Tigers as a visit by Delano waited for Princeton on Feb. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.