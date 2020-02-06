The Princeton boys swim and dive team continued its strong season as they were able to defeat Cambridge-Isanti 110-82 on Jan. 30 in the Princeton Pool.
Tony Mcniff had strong performances all around he was able to drop two seconds from in his 200-yard IM race, placing first with a time of 2:14:81 as well as posting a career best diving score with 223.95.
McNiff attributed his improvement to pushing himself hard than he had previously with sections on his mind. “I’ve been working a lot harder in diving and just mentally preparing for sections,” said the junior.
Head coach Lindsy Paurus we excited with the team’s showing as well as McNiff great meet. “Tony McNiff had a fantastic meet as well as the boys having some really great swims, it was phenomenal actually. I’ve been killing them at practice and they are still dropping time,” said Paurus.
McNiff was happy the team’s win and his meet, but wants more. “It’s nice, but it’s not the biggest thing,” said McNiff. “The biggest thing for me is to make it to state, still good to win that meet.” McNiff continued.
Connor Metsala won the 100 freestyle with a 52.17, while Cam Metsala was able to win both the 500 and 200 freestyle races.
The swim and dive team will now head to Mesabi East on Feb. 8 to compete in the invitational hosted by the school, with sections on the horizon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.