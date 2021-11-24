Princeton’s Callie Metsala has been breaking records all season long in the pool for the Tigers’ swim and diving team.
The strong regular season carried over into the postseason, earning the junior berths in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard butterfly to send her to the Class A MSHSL State Swimming meet, starting on Nov. 19 at University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
After a good showing in her first day at the state meet, Metsala’s season came to an end in the finals for both the butterfly and the breaststroke, placing the junior ninth and tenth place, respectfully in the prestigious meet.
Preparing for the meet, Metsala aimed to advance to the finals for both events while hopefully securing a top eight finish for the two. “My goal was to make finals in both events and be able to place in the top eight for at least one event,” said the junior heading into the state meet.
Metsala was able to start off achieving that goal on the right foot as her first performance locked a trip to the butterfly finals.
Breaking her own school record in the fly by swimming a 59.02 during the preliminaries, Metsala secured a ticket to swim in the Consolation Final the next day.
The Tiger was not finished breaking records for the day as in the breaststroke, the junior was able to once again swim a historic race at 1:08.44, again advancing Metsala to Consolation Final.
Consolation Final
Carrying the momentum from the historic Princeton performances on the day prior, Metsala would again best her times in both events.
In the butterfly Metsala would shave .26 seconds off of her butterfly to drop her time to 58.76 to further improve her school record time while also placing Metsala first in her Consolation Final for the event.
Winning the state title for the fly was Emma Kern of Delano with the junior blazing to a 54.80.
Like the butterfly, the breaststroke saw Metsala cut time by dropping to 1:08.11 and wrapping up the junior’s season with a personal best.
Hallie Drossel, a sophomore from Melrose claimed first in the event with a 1:03.64.
Into the offseason
With the experience at the state meet under Metsala’s belt, the junior will now turn her attention to the offseason.
Metsala, who is known for her dedication to the pool, will no doubt return in 2022 with a big splash again looking to make it back to the highly competitive event.
