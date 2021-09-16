Starting off Mississippi 8 play, the Princeton girls soccer team opened by hosting the Big Lake Hornets on Sept. 9, looking to snap a three game losing streak after a season opening win.
Princeton and Big Lake traded blows, battled but saw the contest end in a 2-2 draw as two frames of overtime could not decide the game.
The Tigers were close on a few occasions to pull ahead of the Hornets, playing well but just couldn’t net deciding score said Princeton Head Coach Tim Donnay. “They played well, we had possession for long portions of the game but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net,” he said.
In the first half of the game, Princeton was able to capitalize on those one of those chances, as Erica Kramer was able net the games’ first goal and give the Tigers the lead. That 1-0 advantage would hold into the end of the first 40 minutes of play.
Back after the break, Princeton would once again finish a possession with another goal as Kramer again found the back of the net to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead.
From there, Big Lake would rally.
The Hornets were able to make use of a penalty kick, beating Princeton Goaltender Morgan Miller to cut the Tigers’ lead in half at 2-1 halfway through the second frame.
With Big Lake gaining momentum, it wasn’t long before the Hornets would net the equalizer, once again beating Miller to tie the game at two apiece.
The Tigers would settle down on defense holding Big Lake scoreless for the remainder of the half but failed to exploit its own chances as both teams headed to overtime knotted at two.
In the first overtime frame, Princeton controlled the ball for a majority of the time but weren’t able to net the tie-breaking score. That story would repeat itself for the second OT, with the Tigers once again controlling play but failing to end their runs in goals.
As the clock struck zero in the second overtime frame, the Tigers and Hornets found themselves ending the contest in a draw.
Picking up the draw, Princeton moved to 1-3-1 on the year while Big Lake went to 2-1-1.
Seeing the team work hard to get the chances they had against the Hornets, Donnay remains hopeful that Princeton can easily turn those opportunities into goals. “We’ve done a really good job getting in position to score. We can see it’s panning out but we just have to finish and to do that we have to keep practicing,” said Donnay.
With the first Mississippi 8 contest in the book for Princeton, another conference foe awaits in Monticello.
In order to walk away with their first conference victory of the year, Princeton has to be tight on defense according to Donnay. “We need to make sure our defense and our goaltending is strong,” he said adding that the team has to make the most of its chance to score as well.
The Tigers and Magic squared off on Sept. 16, with Princeton traveling to Monticello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.