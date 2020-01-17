The Princeton girls hockey team was not able to win either of their contests last week falling 6-4 against River Lakes on Jan. 7, followed by a loss to Chisago Lakes on Jan. 10 by a score of 7-3.
After a long break, with the team having not played since Dec. 28, the Tigers looked to start the stretch run of their season on the right foot against the visiting Stars.
Princeton looked posed to do just that as the Tigers were able to get onto the board first after a Bailey Isaacson goal, giving the home team the early 1-0 lead.
River Lakes would respond, lighting the lamp two times to take the 2-1 advantage before Amelia Smith got the Tigers’ offense going, scoring two goals as the first period would come to an end with a 3-2 Princeton lead.
The second period would be all Stars, as they were able to outscore the Tigers 2-0, outshooting Princeton 18-2 in the one-sided frame. River Lakes’ offensive onslaught led to the Stars outshooting Princeton 57 to 15 for the game.
Entering the final period down just one goal, Kallie Abrahamson would quickly tie the game at four giving momentum back to the home team.
Rivers Lakes was not discouraged as the Stars would score the go-ahead goal just minutes later and add an insurance goal to ice the game and extend Princeton’s losing streak to two.
McKenzie Dembinski was in net for Princeton and was busy all night, turning away 51 of the 57 shots she faced.
Back in action a few days later against conference opponent Chisago Lakes, another strong third period by the opponent led to Princeton’s third straight loss.
The Wildcats and Tigers battled to a 2-2 tie after the first period, with Smith netting both of Princeton’s goals in the period.
The Tigers briefly grabbed the 3-2 lead in the second period thanks to an Abrahamson goal, but Chisago Lakes would answer led 4-3 going into the final period.
The third period was all Wildcats as Chisago Lakes outscored Princeton 3-0 in the frame, dooming the Tigers’ comeback attempt.
Princeton once again was outshot in the contest, by a 40-24 margin.
Dembinski once again got the start in goal for the Tigers’, allowing seven goals on the 40 shots she saw.
The losses now have Princeton sitting at 6-12 on the season, 0-2 in Mississippi 8 play, while Chisago Lakes improved to 11-3-3, and 4-0.
Moving forward, head coach Paul McElhone knows the results aren’t quite there, but the team is improving. “We are starting to play as a team much better. Our games are getting more competitive and the girls are seeing that, which helps,” said McElhone.
With sections right around the corner as well, McElhone said he wants the team to be playing its best hockey come playoffs.
The Tigers will aim to put a stop to their losing streak as they will travel to East Bethel to face St. Francis/North Branch on Jan. 14 before end their week against Armstrong/Cooper at the Princeton Ice Arena.
