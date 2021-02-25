There are many ways to describe Haydn Stay’s record breaking 47-points on Feb. 20 against Zimmerman in Princeton’s 105-94 win over the Thunder.
Tigers’ Head Coach Brett Cloutier summed it up best. “A completely dominating performance is the best way to put it.”
After his dominating and historic output, Stay now holds the single-game record in scoring for the Princeton boys basketball program putting him ahead of some very memorable names that have suited up for the Tigers.
Stay, when asked about the record-breaking performance struggled to put into words the feelings that were brought up after such a big night. “It’s crazy to think about that. I don’t even know how to react, it’s a good feeling,” said the junior when asked about the accomplishment.
Entering into the contest against the winless Zimmerman team, Princeton would be pushed through out the duration of the game which led to the need for Stay’s huge night.
Cloutier credits the Thunder coaching staff for getting their team ready to compete. “Zimmerman came in 0-9 and they did a phenomenal job getting that team motivated to come play,” he said.
Princeton was able to get Stay going early and often as the forward knew it could be a big game for him from the moment the ball tipped. “It was right at the beginning. I had 15 points and our team had 15 points. That was when I was like, this could be a big game for me,” he said.
Zimmerman was able to weather the storm early from Stay as the back and forth first half saw Princeton take a 52-48 lead into the break.
Back after the half, Stay was able to continue to cook as Princeton got some separation from the Thunder taking the game by an 11-point margin. The victory moved the Tigers to 10-1 on the year.
Once it was all said and done, Stay finished with 47 points on 20-29 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks.
Stay knows he wouldn’t have been able to accomplish the feat without aid from his teammates finding him when he was open.
“They definitely helped me a lot. They would drive and dish to me and I would have an easy layup. That is how a lot of my points came and I have to give a lot of credit to them,” said Stay.
Finishing those layups through contact is one of the things that sets Stay apart from his peers and allowed him to break the record, according to Cloutier. “There have been better shooters that have come through Princeton, there have been better finishers, but his physicality and his ability to absorb contact and not really have it affect him is as good as it comes. That is his strongest skill-set,” he said, as Stay was able to demonstrate that by going an astounding 18 of 21 from inside the arc with many of his attempts coming at the rim.
As Stay wraps up his junior year and enters into his senior year, Cloutier believes this won’t be the only record he holds by the time he leaves Princeton. “He is going to have his name at the top or near of a lot of statistical categories here at Princeton. Can play basketball and score? Absolutely, but he can also block shots, get rebounds, get assists and he is one of the focal points in our press in getting steals,” he said, adding that Stay could also challenge for the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer by the time his career comes to an end.
On top of all that, Stay is a pleasure to coach said Cloutier. “He’s a great kid and a great student athlete. Really fun to coach and we are excited to get another year with him and whatever else comes this season.”
What’s next for Princeton
Princeton is riding a nine game winning streak now sits at 10-1 on the season while more importantly 7-0 in Mississippi 8 play as the Tigers’ hope to repeat at conference champs for the third straight year.
The 7-0 start in conference includes a win over every other team in conference as a 92-69 win over Chisago Lakes on Feb. 18 in Princeton marked the completion of the first round of match ups.
The Tigers hold a lead over second place St. Francis with the Saints sitting at 7-2.
Having a couple games in hand over the second place team gives Princeton a little bit of room for error down the stretch. “We just need to continue to improve, focus on playing our best these next seven games, understanding that we don’t need to be perfect. Having a two game lead in the loss column at this point of the year is a good spot to be in but there is a lot of work left to do,” said Cloutier.
Though currently on a nine game winning streak, there has been room for improvement for the team. Stay said the team can’t get complacent and the coaches are pushing the team to get better and better. “We for sure have room for improvement and that is what Cloutier is trying to get through to us. We are playing well and winning but there’s always more to improve on,” he said.
Now Princeton will wrap up its season with seven straight games against conference foes. That stretch started with Becker on Feb. 23 as the team traveled to the Bulldogs’ gym.
