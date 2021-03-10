Princeton boys basketball Head Coach Brett Cloutier knew from the moment the ball was tipped off in the March 4 contest in North Branch against the Vikings, the team was going to have a good night.
“It was one of those deals where from the opening tip, you could just tell, your guys got it. They were locked in and ready,” said Cloutier.
Cloutier’s feeling proved to be accurate to say the least as the Tigers were able to dominate the Vikings on the way to an 86-42 win. The victory was the team’s 12th in a row.
From the second the ball tipped, the game looked like it was going to go in Princeton’s favor as the boys were able to jump out to a 17-5 lead over North Branch.
However, the Vikings were able to weather the onslaught by the Tigers and were able to cut the lead back to single digits as the score sat at 30-22 with just over five minutes left in the first half.
From that point forward, the Tigers kicked it into another gear, finishing the half on a 19-2 run, giving themselves a 25-point lead going into the half.
Back after the break, Princeton did not let up as they continued to pour it on North Branch, coasting to the 44-point victory.
Even once the Tigers got up big, the defensive effort from the squad did not falter according to Cloutier. “Defensively, I was really proud with our effort. Our guys kept their feet moving the entire game. We switch screens and it requires us to be constantly moving and not get locked in on one guy. I’m really happy as a collective group of 14 with how we buckled down and defended,” he said.
As for the offensively side of the ball, Cloutier was also pleased with what he saw from the Tigers. “A lot of shots at the rim and catch-and-shoot three’s. I loved the shot selection,” said Cloutier.
Princeton’s high-powered offense was led by Callahan O’Neil and Cooper Drews who each had 18 points in their time on the court while Cooper Nowak added 16, respectively.
With the victory, Princeton now sits at 13-1 while 10-0 in the Mississippi 8 Conference while North Branch drops to 2-13 and 2-9.
Looming for the Tigers is a date with second place St. Francis. The Saints sit at 10-2 in conference play.
With only 14 conference games scheduled this season, a victory would clinch Princeton at least a share of the Mississippi 8 title for the third straight year.
With a win sealing a chance to reach one of their goals for the season, Cloutier knows it is an important contest. “It’s a big game. It’s definitely a goal we’ve talked about with our guys throughout the season,” said Cloutier.
The Tigers and the Saints were set to play March 11 but the contest was moved up a day due to the Princeton wrestling team’s section match in the “P” Gym.
Princeton will then follow the game against the Saints, with a trip to Chisago Lakes scheduled for March 13.
