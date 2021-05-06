The Tigers boys golf team has been finding a great deal of success on the course this season. That continued to be the case as Princeton was able to take home first place in great conditions at the Cardinal Vintage on May 1 at the Vintage Golf Course in in Staples.
Princeton was able to edge Staples-Motley via a tiebreaker as both teams finished with scores of 309.
Pacing the Tigers on the course was senior Michael Angstman, who shot a 75 for his round, good enough for a third place finish in the meet.
Not far behind Angstman was two other Princeton golfers who closed their rounds just one and two strokes behind the Tiger leader.
Sophomore Jacob Patnode was able to tie for a fourth place finish with a score of 76 while Junior Luke Dufner, who had a round score of 77, secured seventh in the field.
Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley claimed the top spot in the meet shooting a 70 for his day on the links.
Princeton came into the Cardinal Vintage after another first place finish in a Mississippi 8 Conference meet on April 28, with the Tigers inching closer to a Conference title.
Princeton places first at Purple Hawk
The Tigers continued to play strong golf as the team once again claimed a first place finish on May 3 at the Bluejacket Non-Invitational in Cambridge.
As a team, Princeton secured first place in the field shooting a 315, while Spring Lake Park finished in second with a score of 334.
Dufner led the round for the Tigers as he shot a 78 for his day placing him in second place for the field. Dufner was barely edged by the first place finisher by a single stroke as Tanner Wanous of Anoka paced the field.
Just behind Dufner was a trio of Princeton golfers with Noah Temp, Patnode and Angstman all closed their rounds with 79, placing them in a three way tie for third place.
Princeton will now return to the links on May 6, as they travel to Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
Princeton girls golf returns to play
After a having their most recent meet on April 28 at the Ponds Golf Course in St. Francis postponed, the Tigers girl golfers aimed to get back out and play on May 4. Princeton traveled to Becker to take on the Pebble Creek Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.