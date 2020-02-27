The Princeton Tigers basketball team inched closer to a solo Mississippi 8 title as it was able to defeat Becker 97-52 on Feb. 21, followed by an 88-65 win over Saint Francis on Feb. 24 clinching a share of the conference title for the second year in a row.
Princeton, coming back after a huge win over Cambridge-Isanti heading into the game against Becker, did not experience a letdown getting off to a 27-pont halftime lead, never looking back as it coasted to victory.
Cody Miller was unstoppable in the game going off for 31 points and nine rebounds in the blowout win. Callahan O’Neil and Tate Laabs each added in 14 points with Laabs swiping eight steals in the victory.
Coming into the contest Monday night against the Saints, who were fresh off of a win over Cambridge-Isanti, Princeton once against took care of business as they ran away with an 88-65 win over Saint Francis. Miller once again starred as he poured in 27 points, while Haydn Stay chipped in 13 points in the win.
The Tigers now sit at 21-4 and 12-1 in the Mississippi 8 Conference while the Saints dropped to 7-19 and 5-9.
Princeton has now won 21 of 23 since starting the season 0-2 and will most likely receive the No. 1 seed in section 7AAA.
The Tigers will look to wrap up the Mississippi 8 conference title against Monticello with a win on Feb. 28, as Princeton owns a one-game lead over Cambridge-Isanti.
