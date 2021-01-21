2019-2020 Results: 25-4 (13-1 in Mississippi 8, 1st) Defeated Hermantown 67-64 in Section 7AAA Championship.
The Princeton boys basketball team was coming off of a superb year on the court when it captured its Section 7AAA title two amazing seasons ago.
There were many roster spots to be filled after losing key contributors who led the team to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.
Last year, the Tigers were able to answer those questions resoundingly.
The team finished with a 25-4 record, a first-place finish in the Mississippi 8 Conference and what would have been another exciting trip to the Class AAA state tournament.
That dream was stopped short by a COVID-19 health crisis induced cancelation.
The current iteration of the Tigers must step up again and answer the call.
Entering the shortened 2021 season, Princeton will be returning just one starter from last year’s section championship squad.
The Tigers will miss the presence of point guard and all-time assist and steal leader Tate Laabs, while also trying to find a replacement for Cody Miller’s 18 points and eight rebound average per game.
Leading the charge to help fill the void will be guard Manny Flicek and forward Haydn Stay.
Stay, the second-leading scorer from last season and the lone returning starter, averaged 14.2 points per game along with grabbing just over six rebounds per game while Flicek chipped in averages of 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Flicek isn’t concerned with the loss of the players from last year’s squad as the senior expects this year to be no different.
“The same thing happened last year, we lost four starters and then four guys stepped in and played hard,” he said.
While coming in with a majority of new starters, there will be a learning curve for the team, but Stay believes the Tigers will hang tough. “We have some spots to fill, but we will get through it,” he said.
Besides Flicek and Stay, other notable players returning will be Callahan O’Neil, who averaged six points off the bench last year, and Michael Angstman, who was a constant deep shooting threat.
The Tigers will be relying on players who haven’t seen much varsity playing time.
Head Coach Brett Cloutier has faith in the players who are coming up through the program and expects them to step up.
“We have been lucky enough the last couple of years that we have had good senior groups that have allowed guys to have that full year on junior varsity as sophomores to develop,” Cloutier said. “Maybe they don’t have varsity experience and there will be a learning curve, but they are good basketball players,” he added.
Cooper Nowak, Ben Hallberg, Evan Schimming and Cooper Drews will be factors at the varsity level.
As for what the Tigers want to accomplish this year, it is the same as last year, according to Flicek.
“We want to repeat as section champs,” he said. “We have to just take it one day at a time and get better every day. We are still a ways from getting there,” he added.
In order to accomplish that goal, there are a couple teams standing in the way of Princeton’s attempt to win Section 7AAA for the third year in a row.
Hibbing is going to be a major contender.
“I would say that it is Hibbing’s section to lose,” Cloutier said. “They are going to be really tough.”
Cloutier also added that Hermantown, coached by former Princeton girls’ basketball coach Andy Fenske, can’t be counted out as contenders for the section title. Princeton defeated Hermantown, 67-64 in the Section Championship game last season.
As the season wears on, it remains to be seen if Princeton can make it three years in a row.
In a shortened season, Cloutier believes the team can make it here, but agrees with Flicek’s assessment. “Our talent is there for us to be put into the spot to be playing for the section championship, but we got a lot of work to do,” Cloutier said.
The Tigers opened up their season Jan. 14, hosting the Milaca Wolves.
