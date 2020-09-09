Entering the season, the Princeton boys soccer team had big expectations. After two games the Tigers look poised to back up those aspirations by rolling to a 2-0 early season mark.
Princeton started its season with a 6-0 victory over Big Lake on Sept. 1 followed by a 5-0 win against Becker two days later.
Leading the charge in the season opening win against Big Lake was Cooper Nowak. He was able to put up three goals and add an assist as the team coasted to its first victory.
First-year head coach Jason Senne has been pleased with how Nowak has been completing plays on the field so far this season. “Cooper Nowak is doing a great job of finishing this year,” he said. Senne was also able to pick up his first win in his varsity coaching career.
Jayden Loshaw, Kolby Brown and Owen Anderson all added goals in the big win.
Back in action just a couple days later, Princeton once again came out strong against the Bulldogs as the Tigers were able to jump out to a 2-0 halftime lead. After the break, Princeton was able to add more goals and coast to yet another shutout win.
Senne was happy with the effort the team put forward against Becker. “It was a good overall game for us as a team tonight, I loved the energy we played with tonight. I was really pleased with the way we played.”
Nowak once again scored three more goals for Princeton while Jayden Loshaw and Trystin Loshaw each scored once.
“We are starting to see more team play,” Senne said. “That was a highlight, the boys passed the ball well and possessed the ball well,” he continued.
Goalkeeper, Ben Hallberg, was also able to pick up his second shutout of the season in as many contests spearheaded the defense.
Princeton’s defense has been stout in the two games this year with the Tigers having yet allowed a goal. Senne attributes the success to strong teamwork by the unit. “They are working together. Preston Senne and Anderson are doing a nice job of maintaining the other team’s strikers, but it is that full-team play,” Senne explained. Through just two games, Princeton has already matched its conference win total from last year with eight more contests remaining on the season schedule.
Looking forward, Senne said the team will take each game as it comes. “The Mississippi 8 is a strong conference, we were able to get these early wins and we want to build off this. We are taking each game as its own. We play Cambridge next so we are focused on them.”
Princeton took on the Bluejackets on Sept. 8 followed by hosting Big Lake on Sept. 11 aiming to keep its winning ways going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.