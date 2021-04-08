As the Princeton boys tennis team returns to the courts this season, they look to build the program up while building up the level of play for the squad.
Coming into the 2020 season, due to lack of numbers, Princeton decided to transition to a seventh through 12 grade program according to Tigers’ Head Coach Jon Steinbrecher. With the year wiped out due to COVID-19, the first season with the change will be this year for the Tigers.
With this being the inaugural season with the shift, it led to some uncertainty around the program. “We came into this year not knowing who was going to be coming back or what kind of numbers we would have,” said Steinbrecher.
As practice kicked off for the Tigers, the team will have a roster of nearly 30 players.
Though having a decent sized roster, not many players with varsity experience will return to the Princeton team. “We are going to be young,” said Steinbrecher.
Those returning with varsity experience will Henry Lupkes and Owen Larson.
With plenty of youth around the team, Lupkes knows the team will have to take the season as it comes and strive to improve as they can. “We want to improve a little bit every day. We have to show up to practice and have that attention to detail every day,” he said.
Staying positive while working hard will also be key to the season added Larson. “We have to show up every day, work hard and have a good attitude,” said Larson.
In its quest to improve day by day, Princeton plans to focus on the fundamentals as it tries to develop the young talent on the team. “I think with any sport, it goes back to fundamentals. You stick with the fundamentals and you improve on the fundamentals,” said Steinbrecher, adding that improving the team’s strokes and strategy will be a big goal for the season.
Even with the youthful squad, the Tigers still look to fight hard regardless of their opponent.
“We want to see some wins but we are going to be young and we have talked to our players to go out there and hit to the best of their abilities and do what we do best and see what the season brings,” said Steinbrecher.
Heading into conference play, Cambridge-Isanti figures to be a tough out, but Lupkes anticipates Princeton to be vying for position in the Mississippi 8. “Cambridge is always tough but it should be a competitive conference this year,” he said.
Improvement and competiveness join another goal for the Tigers’ program this year according to Steinbrecher; renewed energy in the program. “We want to see a strength in the program and a renewed energy in the program,” Steinbrecher said.
Princeton looked to kick off its campaign to achieve its goals for the season starting on April 1, as the Tigers hosted Mora at the Princeton High School tennis courts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.