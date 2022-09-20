Coaching: Head coach Tom Ostroot (sixth season) assistant Sara Clemons (sixth season) and assistant Nathan Daubner (fifth season)
2021 recap: In the Mississippi 8, the Princeton girls team had Julia Daubner earn all-conference while Emily Lindgren took home honorable mention, keying a sixth place finish. As for the boys, the team also placed sixth in the conference.
In the postseason, Daubner was the only Tigers runner to make it to the state meet, the fourth time in her career. From a team standpoint, the Princeton boys earned seventh and the girls placed ninth in the nine-team Section 5AA field.
Key Returners: Both squads for Princeton will return a strong mix of talent.
The girls have five of the top seven runners back, spearheaded by Daubner.
“With five of our varsity girls returning, watch for the girls team to inch their way up in both the Conference and Section standings,” said Ostroot.
The Tiger boys return four of their top seven runners.
“We feel we have a very balanced boys team and we are looking forward to seeing how they progress this season,” said Ostroot.
Adam Schreder, Adam Young, Gavin Kivisto, and Rander Draheim lead that charge for Princeton.
What to watch for: As each part of the team returns a nice mix of talent, Ostroot looks for some newcomers to possible help out, naming Conner Quigley, Shane Franklin, Bayden Brenteson and Ethan Wagner as possible contributors.
Along with those names to look out for, Daubner who already holds a spot in Princeton cross country history as the first to be a four-time state entrant, almost assuredly is in the mix to make it five years.
Schedule: Sept. 1 vs. Princeton Invitational at Fairway Shores Golf Course 4:00
Sept. 10 vs. Monticello Invitational at Beltram Regional Park 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Mora Invitational at Spring Brook Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Rocori Invite at Cold Spring Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Foley Invitational at Foley Golf Course 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Becker Invitational at Pebble Creek 4 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Tiger Invitational at Princeton Golf Course 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Mississippi 8 Conference Championships at Isanti Middle School 3 p.m.
Oct. 27 vs. Section 5AA Championships at Beltram Regional Park 3:30 p.m.
