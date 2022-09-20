Sports FSS P XC 2.jpg

The Princeton cross country teams bring back nine out of a possible 14 varsity runners from last season. 

 Photo by Studio H Photography

Coaching: Head coach Tom Ostroot (sixth season) assistant Sara Clemons (sixth season) and assistant Nathan Daubner (fifth season)

2021 recap: In the Mississippi 8, the Princeton girls team had Julia Daubner earn all-conference while Emily Lindgren took home honorable mention, keying a sixth place finish. As for the boys, the team also placed sixth in the conference.

