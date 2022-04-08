2021 Results: Boys placed 12th, Girls placed 11th in Section 7AA Meet
It’s a tale of two teams for the Princeton track program.
Looking to the boys, Tigers’ Head Coach Tom Ostroot knows he will have some quality runners coming back to the team.
Led by a group of strong athletes at the top, Ostroot looks for balance throughout the varsity events. “We are pretty balanced on the boy side. We have a good core of distance runners, a good core of sprinters and we got some throwers that are looking promising. We can put people in a lot of places,” said Ostroot.
Among those athletes will be senior long jumper and sprinter, Donovan Brown, who will be strong on the track this season for Princeton.
Along with Brown, Jonah Hviding looks further improve on a strong season that saw the junior place fifth in the Section 7AA in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.76.
Distance looks to be led by Adam Young, a senior and Princeton’s leading 3,200 returner from last season.
Now looking towards the girls, the top level that the Tigers have to offer look to match up well across the conference, led with senior Kaitlyn Sautter, who looks to be a standout for Princeton in her final year for the team.
Sautter, joined by Lilly Koenig a fellow member of the Tigers’ 4x100 who advanced to state last season in sprints, while Kate Gross will lead the high jumps for Princeton.
Getting past some of the standout returners, there will be a need to fill spots left by athletes that have left the program. “We lost a few people and had some that didn’t come back so we are going to have to look to see where we can fill in. We have a lot of young ones on the girls’ side,” said Ostroot.
As the season wears on for Princeton, getting the new upcoming runners up to speed, the postseason will bring a new format for the Tigers.
Adding another class to the Minnesota State High School League’s track season, Princeton will no longer be at the highest level. Instead they find themselves in Class AA out of the now three classes.
With that change, it gives Princeton the opportunity to possibly send more athletes to the state meet. “It’s not going to be a cakewalk but we are going to have the opportunity to be more competitive,” said Ostroot.
Season underway
Starting the earliest of any spring sport, the Tigers already have a couple meets under their belt.
Most recently, Princeton traveled to Minnesota State University, Mankato for the MSU Varsity Showcase on April 2.
In the early season meet, where Princeton sends its top individuals, Ostroot was blown away by the results Princeton was able to turn in. “Our best showing ever for this meet,” said Ostroot.
Senior Donovan Brown led the strong showing for Princeton, with Brown grabbing gold in the long jump, reaching 21-01.00.
Joining Brown in earning a medal was pole vaulter, Cadyn Miller, who cleared 11-06.00 to place the sophomore second.
On the girls’ side, Kate Gross highlighted the meet as the senior placed third with her showing that capped out at 4-10.00 in the high jump.
“We have never had an athlete get into top three and this year we had three,” said Ostroot.
With good showing at Mankato, the Tigers will next host some Mississippi 8 schools for a home meet on April, 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.