The Princeton boys basketball team had their 11-game winning streak snapped against Cambridge-Isanti in a 100-89 loss on Feb. 14, but the Tigers were able to get revenge on the Bluejackets just nights later with a thrilling double-overtime victory in Princeton on Feb. 17.
In what was a match-up between the top two teams in the Mississippi 8 conference with both teams entering undefeated in the first match-up, Cambridge-Isanti was able to protect its home court handling Princeton in the 11-point win.
The game featured the Bluejackets jumping out to a 32-point halftime lead before the Tigers were able to find their footing against the tough Cambridge-Isanti team. Back for the second half, Princeton, after being outscored 61-29, were able to lock down on defense while getting its own offense going, flipping the script with a 60-39 second-half advantage but the first-half deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
Henry Abraham, who entered the game averaging 33.7 points for the Bluejackets, went off for 43 points with eight assists and five steals as he was a thorn in Princeton’s side all night. Connor Braaten aided Abraham with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
For Princeton, a balanced scoring attack wasn’t enough to overcome the two Cambridge-Isanti players’ nights. Five Tigers scored in double digits with Jake Bebeau leading the way with 17 points.
In a rescheduled game, Princeton ended up with a rematch against the Bluejackets just three days later. This meeting would prove to be different as the Tigers avenged the loss with a six-point double overtime victory.
Grabbing the win and snatching back the led in the Mississippi 8, Manny Flicek was happy with the win. “This feels great; it was a good team win. We were resilient and we tried our best the entire game. I love it,” said Flicek.
Flicek, who was tasked with guarding Abraham in the second game giving a different look in an attempt to slow him down succeeded as Flicek was able to force the senior guard in difficult shot after difficult shot and limited him to 32 points.
Head coach Brett Cloutier had high praise for his junior guard. “He was phenomenal, he was the reason we were in that game, a lot of guys stepped up and made free throws but Manny’s defense was clutch, he kept Abraham way below his average before he was able to get to the foul line in overtime,” said Cloutier.
Princeton’s offense got off to a slow start, but its defense was able to limit Cambridge as the two teams battled to a 29-23 halftime score. The Tigers were able to get going a bit in the second half, battling back from the six-point deficit to grab the lead briefly before the Bluejackets responded to tie the game forcing overtime.
In the first overtime the Tigers jumped out to a four-point lead but once again Cambridge would respond to tie as another overtime was needed to decide the contest.
Princeton’s clutch free throws ended up being the difference as Cody Miller and Haydn Stay both calmly knocked down their attempts at the line, sealing the victory for the Tigers. Miller finished with 24 points leading the Tigers in scoring.
The win will be important moving forward according to Flicek as it will help guide Princeton to a conference title and give the team momentum heading into sections.
After splitting the two games against Cambridge-Isanti, Princeton is now 19-4 while being 10-1 in the Mississippi 8 while the Bluejackets sit at 19-3 and 9-1.
The Tigers will now enjoy a couple days off before returning to action on the road, against Becker on Feb. 21 with sections right around the corner.
