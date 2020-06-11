After a long delay due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, the Princeton Speedway is revving up to begin its 2020 season of racing.
The wait is nearly over as the racetrack aims to open its gates on Friday, June 12.
The Speedway was scheduled to open on April 17, but has been delayed nearly two months trying find a plan that would work with Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay-Home order. As the order has switched from “stay-home” to “Stay Safe Minnesota,” the Princeton Speedway now has a chance to begin its season. Seven races have already been canceled with one being postponed for a future date from the coronavirus as the season begins Friday night.
Although now being able to start the season, there will still be restrictions in place in order to follow Gov. Walz’s guidelines to reopen Minnesota safely. Holly Orpen, promoter for the speedway, explained the guidelines will go with what is common for a majority of businesses around the state. “Social distancing will be required, and masks are recommended but not required,” Orpen said.
The Princeton Speedway is expecting a full race field as all categories will be raced. The categories include IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Sport Compacts, Micro Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, Dirt 4 Cyl Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Stock Car.
The Speedway is offering 250 tickets that are only available online for purchase in advance and encourages people to sit only with those who they will be watching the races with. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Food and Beverage is still being sorted out for the Speedway, said Orpen but aims to have some sort of food available for those who attend.
As for opening during COVID-19, Orpen has a bit of experience dealing with the virus. Orpen, who helped reopen Brainerd’s International Raceway last weekend, experienced positive results. “It went great, we had a great turn out, we raced Friday but were rained out Saturday and Sunday,” explained Orpen. She is expecting Princeton’s opening to follow Brainerd’s footsteps.
The Princeton Speedway will open its gates to those who have bought tickets in advance starting Friday night, barring any inclement weather. Orpen eagerly awaits the chance for the racetrack to show it can be safe to attend the races despite the virus. “We are happy to go; we had to take a risk at some point.”
