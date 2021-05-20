The Tigers softball team looked to snap the squad’s losing 12-game losing streak heading into the May 17 doubleheader against Monticello on the road.
Princeton was not able to do so, falling by a 10-0 score in the first game followed by a 16-0 defeat by the hands of the Magic to stretch the team’s winless stretch to 14 in a row.
Entering into the first match up between the Tigers and Magic, the two team battled to a scoreless first frame as both Toni Whittlef and her pitching counterpart from Monticello started strong.
With the Tigers coming to the plate in the top of the second inning, Princeton’ bats once again were not able to get the offense going, as the game remained scoreless. In the bottom half of the frame, the home team was able to get to Whittlef for a single run, giving Monticello the early 1-0 lead.
Back up to the plate now trailing 1-0, Princeton wasn’t able to break through to tie the game in the top of the third. Whittlef, after surrendering a run in her last inning of work, bounced back for scoreless third to keep the game close.
Coming up empty handed again the top of the fourth, Monticello seized the opportunity to take control of the game, knocking Whittlef around for five runs to run out to a six-run advantage. The Magic would add two more runs in the fifth and sixth to bring the game to an early end by mercy rule in six innings.
Whittlef finished her day in the circle giving up all 10 runs, six earned while picking up two strikeouts.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Magic, now playing as the away team, wasted no time building a lead putting up four runs in the top of the first. Monticello would use the strong start to the game to score early and often ending the game early, once again by mercy rule.
With the two losses, Princeton now sits at 1-14 overall while 0-10 in Mississippi 8 play while Monticello improved to 7-7 while 6-6 in the conference.
The Tigers wasted no time returning to the diamond as the next day they traveled to North Branch followed by a May 20 contest in Big Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.