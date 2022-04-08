2021 Results: 2-20 (0-14 in M8) Lost to Hibbing, 15-5 in Section 7AAA Elimination Bracket
Taking a couple year break from the Princeton softball program as head coach, Mandee Allen could not resist the chance to return once the position opened back up.
Now back at the helm for the Tigers, Allen feels invigorated to be back. “I have this new energy and softball has been my thing. Getting to know this group of girls, it was the right decision,” said Allen.
Having coached the team for 10 years before taking the couple season break, Allen takes over a team full of youth on the diamond in the Tigers.
With just a handful of upperclassmen in the program, Allen will have to rely on youth to help Princeton bounce back from a tough season.
In her limited time so far with the team, Allen isn’t worried about the lack of seniors and juniors as the team shows moxie despite their age. “Softball is their thing. These girls are gamers. Getting them up to speed is not going to take much,” she said.
Back in charge, Allen looks to take over an offense that outside an opening win that saw them score 14 runs, only scored 49 more runs the rest of the season in 21 games while scoring one or fewer runs 14 times on the year.
To combat that, Allen is going to have hitters being aggressive.
Improving on that offense will be key, believes Allen. “Stay aggressive on offense. I think that’s all we need. Defense will come but if we can come out ahead with the offense, I think we will be just fine,” she said.
That includes jumping on some first pitch strikes. “That’s the one thing we are teach is to go after that first pitch, if they are going to throw a strike, why wait,” said Allen.
Spearheading the bats will be Morgan Kloss, Shelby Ulm and Lola Meyer, who all hit over .300 last year for the Tigers.
Tossing from the rubber, the Tigers will return all three of their pitchers from last season who saw time in the circle with Lucy Knutson being the leading returner ERA-wise with an 8.40 in 48 innings of work.
Diving into the season, Princeton’s improved offense was showcased as it opened with a 14-0 win over Milaca at Sod Field on April 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.