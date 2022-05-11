Princeton Softball 5-22

The Princeton softball team dropped to Mississ

ppi 8 Conference games at Cambridge-Isanti and Becker.

On Tuesday, May 3, the girls lost 18-14 to Cambridge-Isanti in Cambridge. 

Two days later, on May 6, the Tigers lost to Becker 14-4 at Becker.

Princeton was scheduled to host St. Francis on Tuesday, May 10. The girls are then at home Thursday against Monticello and Friday against Cloquet.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

