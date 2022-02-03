Struggling out of the gate, the Princeton girls’ basketball team has shown signs of turning its season around with its play on the court of late.
That stretch was able to continue on Monday night as Princeton was able to rally for the 75-73 victory over the rivals to the south and new section foe in Zimmerman via a big second half to protect the Tigers’ home court.
Key to the second half rally was a season high for a half with 44 points by Princeton, as a team effort helped the Tigers find their rhythm on offense said Head Coach, Pedro Valdivieso. “There was a team effort with a lot of players bringing positive things for the team,” said Valdivieso on the second half.
The team effort was apparent early as Princeton was able to come out hot against the Thunder, jumping to the early 9-3 lead.
But turnovers plagued the Tigers, allowing for Zimmerman to turn the early deficit into a six-point lead, going on a 14-2 run to grab the advantage.
A quick spurt by Princeton to answer the run would get the home team closer as over the over the remainder of the half saw both team trade leads before the Thunder inched ahead for the 34-31 halftime score.
Continuing the trend of the first half, both teams battled back and forth with a Princeton run being answered by a Zimmerman run before the Thunder were able to gain some distance.
Holding a nine-point lead at 49-40, the Tigers began to claw their way back.
Keying the 11-0 run, capped by a senior, Madison James bucket in the lane, Princeton fought back in front for the 51-49 lead before the Thunder responded with a 7-0 run of their own to reclaim the advantage.
Still trailing at 59-58 with 5:48 remaining in the contest, a scoring surge by Princeton leading scorer in James gave the Tigers a lead they would not relinquish as a steal by Kylie Ellingson led to a transition three by James to give Princeton the boost.
James would not stop there. hitting two more threes followed by a Madeline Hallberg finish to put Princeton ahead at 69-61 with 3:34 to go.
Watching James get hot and push the Tigers’ to the lead isn’t something new to the team said Valdivieso. “She had one of those moments where she can hit almost any shot. It is something really unique (to her),” said Valdivieso.
Holding on to the lead, Zimmerman did not make it easy for Princeton down the stretch, cutting the lead to just two points with less than 20 seconds to go but a three-point attempt by the Thunder to go ahead was missed everything and sailed out of bounds while the Tigers were able to inbound the ball to seal the win.
James’ surge in the second allowed the senior to finish with 28 points while junior guard Myranda Griesert helped the cause with 14 big points with Hallberg chipping in 10 in the victory.
The win was Princeton’s fifth in eight games, moving the Tigers to 7-13 overall, owning a 5-4 record in the Mississippi 8.
Even with Princeton starting to turn things around after a rough start, there is still a lot of room for even more growth said Valdivieso, while he expects the players to keep up the trend in the right direction. “We have room for improvement but the players are doing an amazing job so we expect to keep improving,” he said.
Getting the chance to keep the foot on the gas, Princeton traveled to Chisago Lakes on Feb. 3 to take on the Wildcats.
