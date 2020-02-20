The Princeton boys hockey team earned the fifth seed in Section 5A as they wrapped up their regular season with a win over North Shore by a score of 11-1 on Feb. 14. The Tigers will now look to Moose Lake Area as the two team faced off on Feb. 18.
Jack Southard and Dylan Cook both had stellar games as Southard scored four goals and Cook lined up five assists in the team’s regular-season finale.
Princeton was able to get out to a 2-0 lead, but North Shore was able to answer shortly after making it a 2-1 game at the first intermission. From that point forward it was all Tigers as they rattled off nine unanswered goals to even its record at 12-12-1. Hunter Burian started in net as benefited from the offensive onslaught as he faced only 12 shots on the night.
Cook and Southard’s performances led to both of the players breaking records for Princeton. Southard was able to pass the Princeton all-time scoring record at 152 with his 154, while Cook broke the single season record for assists with his 45.
It makes sense for the two teammates to break records on the same night as head coach Todd Frederick notes the chemistry between the two. “They really had great chemistry last year and this year. I’ve had more than one coach tell me they just seem to know where they are at. You see spot passes to areas of the ice that there’s nobody is there and all of a sudden one of them is. It’s a coaching luxury to put them out there and to know you are going to get a high offensive output,” said Frederick.
Both Southard and Cook to share the same thoughts on the accolades. “It’s pretty cool and all but I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates for giving me the opportunity to get points. Individual accomplishments are cool, but I really think that our team goal and the mindset here coming into sections is our only goal is to get to the state tournament. We have to put those individual accomplishments to the side for now.” said Southard, the senior captain.
Cook shared sentiment, further showing that these two are on the same page. “Like Jack said, single season accomplishments are for yourself and its cool and all but now its come playoff time and everybody has the end goal of the state tournament and that’s all I have on my mind right now.”
For Princeton to make that coveted state tournament, it will have to get past Saint Francis, a team the Tigers have beaten, as it awaits the winner of their first-round game followed by what will most likely be Monticello.
Looking around the section, Princeton does have victories over three of the top four seeds and Southard states the importance of knowing they can play with anyone. “It’s a huge confidence booster knowing we can beat a team that might come into our future here, it helps a lot knowing we have a good team and we can beat anybody in our section,” explained Southard.
After getting off to a bit of a slow start at 2-7-1 to start the season, Princeton has gone 10-5 since the lull. Cook attributes the turnaround to a team meeting right around Christmas as well as playing at full strength. “Early on we dealt with some injuries with some of our teammates and that is always tough when we were on kind of a lull to start the season,” said Cook. “After Christmas break coach got us all together and told us it was do or die from here and that if we want to go far we have to start picking it up and that set in for all of us, we started picking it up and having more fun with the game,” continued Cook.
As well as having the two dynamic players in Cook and Southard, the two players as well as Frederick know a hot goalie will be key to making a run to the state tourney. “We need to be riding a hot goalie, Hunter (Burian) is an amazing goalie. He’s playing well in net and it gives us a lot of confidence playing in front of him,” said Southard.
For Princeton to make back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016, the road will be tough, but Frederick likes his team’s chances, especially with Cook and Southard leading the way. “This will be fun, it will be interesting to see how this shakes out. These guys want to be on TV and I think we have as good of a chance as anyone else does.”
The Tigers, if able to advance past Moose Lake Area, will face Saint Francis on Feb. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.