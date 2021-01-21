2019-2020 Results: 9-16-0 (2-4 in Mississippi 8, 3rd) Lost to Andover 13-0 in Section 7AA Quarterfinals.
The Princeton girls hockey cooperative has slumped slightly the past couple of years.
After an 8-16-1 season in 2019, the 2020 Princeton-Becker-Big Lake-Spectrum Hockey team wasn’t much better in posting a 9-16 overall win-loss tally.
“We have kind of fallen down the last couple years,” said senior forward Lily Wyluda.
Teegan Zinniel attributes that result to not playing as a cohesive unit.
“Last year, not being a team was our biggest problem. We didn’t work well together,” Zinniel said.
Returning players are getting ready to experience their first season under Head Coach Gage Chaffee.
Chaffee wants to retool the team from the ground up. And as a first-time varsity head coach, he said he values chemistry, positivity, and teamwork not only on the ice, but in the locker room as well.
“We are going to learn what it truly like to be a team. If we can keep the locker room as happy as it is now, that is a win for us,” said Chaffee, who has coached at the 10U, 12U and the Bantam level.
The change at the helm has been a positive for the squad, according to Wyluda. “The transition has been good so far, it’s been a really good reset for us. It is really helping us work as a team together,” she said.
It will be a year of growth and learning on the ice for a very youthful team Princeton team.
More than third of the players having yet to reach high school. With some seniors leaving the program to play elsewhere this season, it will be challenging for the coaching staff to fill several team roster spots.
As the team progresses through the year, it will be critical to keep a positive attitude and learn as much as possible, said Taryn Noehre, a defenseman.
“This year, we need to encourage one another. We need to bring everyone up by being positive and by working together,” Noehre said. “If we get down, we need to remember to keep our heads up. We need to remember that it is okay, sometimes those teams are going to beat us and we need to keep going,” she added.
Win, lose or draw, Chaffee wants to keep his players looking on the positive side of things and views just getting a chance to play a successful season.
“For me, just taking the ice is a win,” Chaffee said. “Right now, with what we are dealing with the pandemic and kids in and out of school, to us it is a win to even be practicing. Success for us is taking the ice. If we can be competitive, even if we lose, it’s something that we can learn from.”
While he’s focused on growth and the chance to play, Chaffee wants to use this year as a building block for seasons to come.
“We are going to take everything in little bits at a time and see what we can build upon in the coming years,” he said.
The Princeton girls hockey team will begin its season Jan. 15, taking on Hopkins in what will be the first contest on Princeton Ice Arena’s new East Rink.
