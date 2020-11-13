The Princeton volleyball team is starting to find its footing. After a delay due to COVID-19 the Tigers were able to pick up their first win of the season against Cambridge-Isanti on Nov. 9 in a double header at Princeton High School. The Tigers won their game 3-1 but weren’t able to complete the sweep as they fell 3-1 in the nightcap.
The Minnesota State High School League recently voted to allow teams to play two games a night to make up games that have been affected by COVID-19.
Head Coach Sarah Rittenhouse said the girls were happy to snap the Tigers’ season opening losing streak. “They were really excited and to see that their hard work is paying off. We’ve been in the mix every match we have played and to win but we have to play to 25 every single game,” she said.
The first match of the night was Princeton’s second straight game against the Bluejackets as the team looked to get revenge for a 3-1 loss just days earlier.
Heading into the contest, Rittenhouse said the team made some adjustments and changed some things up to help get Princeton their win. “We switched some things up and made some lineup changes to see if that would help give us that extra spark.”
Cambridge-Isanti was able to get off to a strong start taking the first set 25-18 for the 1-0 lead. That when Princeton found its footing.
The Tigers were able to reel off three straight wins taking the contest 3-1. Princeton won 25-23, 25-15 and 25-19.
Faith Zins had 25 assists in the game while Skylar Ternes had 12 kills to lead the Tigers.
Just hours later, the two teams met for their third match in five days. The Bluejackets were once again able to take the first set but saw the Tigers rebound to take the second, tying the game. Cambridge-Isanti was able to eke out a 25-19 win in the third set before rolling to a 25-10 win to take the match, 3-1.
Zins led Princeton in the contest with 29 assists while Taylor Mollet had 13 kills in the loss.
Princeton now sits at 1-6 on the year while Cambridge-Isanti moved 5-3.
Heading into the next couple matches this week, Rittenhouse looks for the team to play with more confidence. “We want them believing in themselves and their team that they can do it and win no matter who they play. There is glimpses of that all the time but they need to do it the entirety of the match,” she said.
Princeton took on North Branch Nov. 10 followed by a match against Milaca on Nov. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.