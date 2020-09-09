2019 Results: 5-12-1 (1-5-1 in M8); lost to Cloquet in Section 7A Round of 16.
The Princeton girls’ soccer team began its transformation last season by winning five more games than the team did in 2018. The Tigers now hope to make another stride in the right direction.
After losing only four seniors from last season, the team looks poised to make another progressive move. Princeton suffered several close losses last season and was bit by the injury bug, but came on strong at the end of the season winning four of its last five contests before falling to second-seeded Cloquet in Section 7A playoffs.
Princeton head coach Tim Donnay anticipates a good season if the Tigers can stay healthy.
“We have a really good group of girls; they are jelling well together after only being together for a couple of practices. We are going to see some good things if we can stay away from injuries,” Donnay said.
Many of Princeton players reinforced what Donnay said. “We’ve been looking really good in practice,” said senior goalkeeper Sydney Eckert. “I think we are going to show some people what we are made of this year, we are ready, I think we all really want it.”
The Tigers are coming into the season hungry for improvement and recent practices have provided a key indicator, explained senior Emily Moore.
“This year we definitely come on a lot stronger than before and we have a lot higher skill level this year. We are going to prove it with the games coming up,” Moore said.
That higher skill level will result in more goals for Princeton.“We are going to put the ball in the net a lot more this year. You will see a lot of high scoring games, I am pretty confident of that,” Donnay said.
The Tigers will be returning several top scorers including Kaitlyn Sautter who netted four goals in Princeton’s section victory over Mesabi East Area.
Princeton is returning many players from last season and will look to once again establish itself as a power in Section 7A.
Donnay and the Tigers coaching staff aim to keep the team on an upward trajectory. “This program has done fairly well over the course of the years and we had some dip years but now we are starting to come out of that. Our plan is to continue to grow and become better players.”
The chance for Princeton to continue to improve was initially in doubt due to COVID-19 as the Tigers weren’t sure if they would get the chance to play.
But now with a regular season established, Princeton is ready to leave it all out there on the field.
“We didn’t know if we were going to have this chance so we are going to take our one last shot,” explained Taylor Donnay.
The Minnesota State High School League has yet to announce their plan for the postseason.
However, it makes no difference to Princeton players because they expect to play with intensity this fall.
“We are going to play every game like it’s our last, postseason or no postseason. We’re going to come out flying and kick some butt,” added Taylor Donnay.
