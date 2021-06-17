Coming off one of their best races of the season with a second place finish at the Mississippi 8 Conference Meet, the Princeton girls’ 4x100 meter relay had high aspirations for the Section 7AA Championship Meet on June 9 in Cloquet.
The team, made up of Kaitlyn Sautter, Lily Koenig, Tyah Rothschadl, Lexi Nordstom, was able to keep that momentum from Conference Championship meet going, blazing to a 51.47, securing the team a second place finish in the section meet and a trip to State.
Sautter didn’t mince words when describing how big the accomplishment was for the squad. “Honestly, it’s really big. It’s something we have been working for years,” said the junior.
Princeton Track Head Coach Tom Ostroot was proud of the girls’ for the race at the section meet, as he knew the quad could accomplish the goal if everything fell together. “It’s a great accomplishment for them. During the year, we weren’t running those times but you could tell that this could be a group when they got it together, that they would really drop times. After that conference meet, you could tell that they were going to do it,” said Ostroot.
One of the key members in of the 4x100 in the senior Rothschadl, wasn’t even sure if she would be able to compete at the level she was accustom to do to a severe knee injury during the soccer season.
Now, Rothschadl is advancing to state. “I was not expecting to make it to state this year after that, a lot of work went into getting back here,” she said.
Seeing the work Rothschadl poured into getting back to the point she is at, makes the accomplishment that much more impressive according to her coach. “It’s incredible. We are so happy for her, she worked hard and did everything she needed to do. What a testament to her,” said Ostroot.
Looking at the team’s accomplishment, it came down to passing the baton and the time earned by the seemless passes between the members of the 4x100. “They can get that baton around the track so well and sometimes that is what it takes, that was the difference in the meet,” said Ostroot, as the Tigers’ team pushed just ahead of Chisago Lakes by a second to earn the trip to the state meet.
Cambridge-Isanti was able to win girls’ 4x100 with a time of 50.63 as the Bluejackets will also advance to the state meet.
Advancing to the state tournament for the relay, the girls hope this can start to become a trend for the 4x100. “This sets a standard now,” said Sautter, as her, Koenig and Nordstrom will all return to Princeton next year with the relay only having to replace Rothschadl.
Before the Tigers have to address that, the team will look to do their best at the state meet said Sautter.
“I’m sure we will PR (personal record) with the good competition down there,” added Rothschadl.
The Class AA State Meet will be held on June 19 at St. Michael Albertville High School.
Other section results
Elsewhere in the Section 7AA meet, Ostroot saw strong performances from both the boys and other girls that raced in the meet. “We took our section athletes and they performed well, they got some places and got some medals. It’s was a good meet overall for both the boys and girls. It was a great way to end the season,” he said.
For the girls, Julia Daubner was able to place fourth in the 3,200, with her time of 12:05.64 while senior Sydney Eckert grabbed a third place finish in the triple jump, falling just short of a trip to the state meet with her 33-11.00.
On the boys side, the 4x800 relay, made up of Tony McNiff, Jonah Hviding, Adam Young and Adam Schreder placed fourth with a 8:27.33. Hviding also placed fifth in the 400, with a race of 52.76.
The Princeton boys placed 12 in the Section 7AA Meet while the girls placed 11, respectfully.
