2021 Results: 18-2 (13-0 in Mississippi 8, 1st) Lost to Hibbing 80-59 in Section 7AAA Championship.
The past four years has seen Section 7AAA boys basketball run through the Princeton Tigers’ team.
In those past handful of seasons, the Tigers have secured four straight No. one seeds in the eight-team section while capitalizing on those high seeds with two section titles and what would have been two trips to the state tournament if not for COVID-19 rearing its head.
This year, that all changes.
Not due to Princeton possibly taking a step back, but a change of section for the Tigers will leave the team in new territory.
With many sections experiencing change, Section 5AAA will be the Tigers’ new home.
Leaving the longtime postseason home for the Tigers will bring a fresh challenge for Princeton said Head Coach Brett Cloutier. “As a coach, it is exciting. It will be a fun change of scenery but it will not be easy. It is going to challenge the players and challenge us as coaches,” he said.
Heading to the new section will feature nearly all Mississippi 8 opponents as St. Francis, Monticello, Chisago Lakes, Becker and Big Lake along with Zimmerman will make up the new-look seven-team section as many nights on the court will see possible postseason match ups.
Winning at least a share of the Mississippi 8 Crown the past three years, the Tigers will be seen as favorites for another top seed in the new section.
Having experienced great success against conference foes the past couple seasons, Princeton isn’t taking anything for granted said returning forward and Mississippi 8 Player of the Year, Haydn Stay. “We might be favored to win, but we still have a tough road ahead of us.”
As the team aims to live up to those expectations, there won’t be many easy nights on the court for the Tigers said Cloutier with many teams gunning to knock off Princeton. “When you hold the crown, you know you are getting get everyone’s best game. We are not going to have an easy night out there,” said Cloutier.
Aiding Stay to help Princeton be ready for the challenge each night will be two other returning starters in Cooper Drews, who was All-Conference last season, joined by All-Conference honorable mention guard, Cooper Nowak.
With the trio of Stay, Drews and Nowak, Princeton is set to return nearly 50 points per game to help pace the Tigers’ offense.
Along with those three returning starters will be a handful of athletic, experienced players, like seniors Ben Hallberg and Evan Schimming, that saw time at the varsity level last season among others making for an upperclassman heavy team.
“We are definitely going to be a junior, senior heavy team. These guys have played together for a long time,” said Cloutier, adding that the coaching staff is excited about the group the program has this season.
Having those experienced players returning gives the Tigers assurance to compete at the levels they are used to night in and night out said Drews. “It gives us confidence as a team. we have a lot of guys that have started that are coming back.”
With those seasoned players, fully versed in Princeton’s high tempo, up pace philosophy, one can fully expect to once again see the Tigers push it up and down the court this winter. “That’s going to stay the same; getting up and down the court as fast as we possibly can and getting some points on the board,” said Stay.
That playstyle returning will coincide with the Tigers’ aggressive defense.
Putting those athletic wings to use, Princeton will aim to challenge teams defensively every night with length from multiple positions. “You walk in our gym and look at our guys, we don’t have a six-foot-nine, six-foot-ten guy protecting the rim but we have a lot of guys in the six-foot-two through the six-foot-five range that can guard multiple positions and make it tough on opposing offenses,” said Cloutier.
With the nice mix of talent returning for the Tigers, Princeton hopes to make it back to another section championship game this season.
If able to make it to the section final, the Tigers aspire to walk away victorious said Nowak, who was a part of Princeton’s section soccer and football teams that fell just short of state berths. “Soccer, we lost in the section final. Football, we lost in the section final. Basketball, we have to make it,” said Nowak.
The Princeton Tigers got their season started on Dec. 4, hosting Grand Rapids in a rematch of last year’s Section 7AAA Semifinal match up.
