Princeton wrestler Tyler Wells has been dominate in his entire career thus far for the Tigers.
Making it to yet another state championship match during the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Individual Wrestling Tournament, a challenger to Wells’ dominance appeared.
Facing off at 132 pounds, Wells had to square off against a similarly dominate opponent in Simley’s Chase DeBlaere, a senior committed to wrestle Division I next winter for Oregon State University and a three-time state champion, stood in the way of Wells’ quest for his third straight championship.
Surprising to no one that has followed Wells’ career to this point, the junior was again able to pass the test against the formidable DeBlaere, winning the match by a 6-4 decision on March 5, at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.
Sitting with three state titles in three years, Wells has no complaints to have the unblemished record in attempts at titles. “Feels good to go three for three,” said Wells.
Getting past his first three opponents by technical fall, technical fall and major decision, Wells breezed into the championship match.
Knowing that his opponent would be DeBlaere, there was an increased motivation to Wells as it was a match the junior had been hunting for since the start of the season. “It means more to me because it was a match I wanted since the beginning of the year,” said Wells.
Diving into the match, Wells and DeBlaere started the battle with the Princeton product getting a take down in the first period to claim the 2-1 lead after the first two minutes.
Back for the second, the two fought to an even 2-2 frame, sending the pair to the third period with a 4-3 score with a state title on the line.
Despite the close score, Tigers’ Head Coach Brian Hellman noted that Wells had the match well in hand. “There was never a time when he was in a bad spot against DeBlaere. Just in complete control in the match,”
Wells, with the state title dangling in front of him, closed the match with another takedown to make it 6-3 while DeBlaere earned another point via escape but that would be it as the Tiger wrestler’s hand would be raised in victory.
Securing the win, Wells wrapped up an undefeated season at 47-0 while holding an even more impressive feat for the year. “He did not give up a single take down or single offensive point,” said Hellman on the junior’s year.
Wells’ career record sits at 125-1 in his three year wrestling at the varsity level.
Going three for three in his three years wrestling varsity, Wells aims to keep the dominance up next season. “The goal for next season is to go four for four and dominate throughout the whole season and have fun,” he said.
With his track record, it would be wise not to doubt him.
Ballweber claims fifth
Joining Wells as a medalist was fellow junior, Ethan Ballweber.
Ballweber, wrestling at 138, bounced back for fifth place finish after a loss in the state quarterfinals.
Dropping the match in the state quarterfinals to Marshall Larson of Aitkin by a 6-5 decision, Ballweber got a second crack at Larson with fifth place on the line.
Flipping the results from the first match, Ballweber was able to get revenge on Larson with a 6-4 win to claim fifth.
“It was a nice way to end the season with a revenge match like that for Ethan,” said Hellman.
With the victory, Ballweber ended the season with a 40-6 record.
Senior Kaden Olson, the Tigers’ last state entrant was able to open his tournament with a 15-3 win by major decision before dropping his next two matches to bow out of the tournament to end his career wrestling for Princeton.
Seeing Olson make it to state and pick up the win was a positive way to see his career end said Hellman. “It was nice to see him at the end of the year here put it together and make it down to the state tournament. I’m happy and proud of the kid.”
Wolves bow out early
For the Milaca wrestlers in juniors Logan Ash and Colbee Zens, the two suffered tough opening losses and did not receive the chance to wrestle back to bring the season to an end for the two.
Zens, at 195 pounds, fought hard against his foe from Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus but dropped the match 3-0.
As for Ash, the junior at 285 also hung tough but dropped a 7-0 contest to a wrestler from Albany to end the year for the Milaca junior.
