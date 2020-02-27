The Princeton and Monticello boys hockey teams were set to face for a third time this season with the winner earning a trip to the Section 5A championship. Exactly like the first two contests, both ending in Monticello’s favor, Princeton was able to strike first and grab the 1-0 lead. And exactly like the first two contests, the Moose would respond and take the game, this time grabbing the 5-1 win Saturday night in Monticello ending the Tigers’ season.
Princeton was able to get to the section semifinal, beating Moose Lake Area 15-1 on Feb. 18 and upsetting Saint Francis 5-2, on Feb. 20 before its loss to Monticello.
Despite the loss, senior Ray Anderson knows that the team didn’t quit and played until the end. “We had to give it everything we got, a team effort, give it all to the end, it didn’t turn out how we want it to but it was a team effort until the end,” said Anderson.
After grabbing the 1-0 lead after a Cole Kockelman goal, Monticello was able to quickly answer and take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Heading into the second period, Princeton and Monticello would each go scoreless, but the Tigers had opportunities to tie the game, but just couldn’t net the equalizer. “We had a lot of scoring opportunities whether it was on the power play or five-on-five which was also really good for us,” said head coach Todd Frederick. “I can think of at least five or six in my mind right now where the other goalie made a save, both goalies were sensational today,” he continued.
Nash Wilson of Monticello was able to finish with 33 saves and shutting down several Princeton scoring chances. Senior goalie Hunter Burian was up to the task to aim to knock off the first-seeded Moose, making 48 saves in the losing effort. “I like a lot of shots, it keeps me in the game, just got to battle through,” said Burian.
Heading into the final frame, with the score still tied at 2-1, Princeton was presented with a power-play chance, but still could not find the back of the net. “They have very good defense, they know how to cover the lanes,” said Anderson.
Monticello was able to limit two of Princeton’s biggest offensive weapons as Jack Southard and Dylan Cook both went scoreless.
While the Tigers couldn’t net the equalizer, Monticello was able to stretch the lead to 3-1 with just over four minutes left in the game. The Moose were able to pour it on at the end, scoring two more goals to bring the game to its final score at 5-1.
Princeton finished its season with an overall record of 14-13-1 while Monticello will now face Pine City on Feb. 27 with a state berth on the line.
“It’s going to be one heck of a section championship,” stated Frederick.
Princeton will now enter the offseason losing eight seniors including Southard, Princeton’s all-time leading scorer as well as Burian, Anderson, and Kockelman.
Returning will be a strong core of players with varsity experience including Cook, who broke Princeton single season point record on Feb. 20 with his 77 on the season.
The Tigers will enjoy their off season before getting back on the ice next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.