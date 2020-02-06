The Princeton boys basketball team continued their tear, picking up three more wins to stretch their winning streak to six in a row and 13 of 14 games after beating Sauk Rapids-Rice 106-74 on Jan. 21, followed back a 97-56 win over Becker and a 95-51 win over Duluth Denfeld to cap the week.
Heading into the week, with three big games on the schedule, coach Brett Cloutier noted that team, although winning, had not been playing up to their standards and an extra off day may have been the spark that they needed. “That snow day last week really reinvigorated us, we kind of got into a rut there and I think having that three-day weekend really reinvigorated our guys they got some time to rest up and we came back that Monday and had a really good practice,” said Cloutier.
Coming from that Monday into the Tuesday game versus Sauk Rapids-Rice, the Tigers were able to break out of that rut as they put up 54 first-half points grabbing a 17-point lead. Princeton was firing on all cylinders, hitting over 50% of its shots and nailing 12 three-pointers on the way to breaking the century mark in scoring and romping to the big win over a solid Storm team.
Cody Miller scored at will, dropping 33 points to go along with six boards in the win while Tate Laabs added 19 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as he did a bit of everything in the victory.
Having a quick bounce back with just one day of rest to prepare for conference foe Becker coming to town, one may have expected a let off for the Tigers. This was not the case as Princeton continued to break out of its rut and blow out the Bulldogs by 40 points.
Miller once again had a solid night, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the double-double with Jake Bebeau aiding Miller with 20 points of his own.
Miller knows the importance of winning in the conference and what it means, hinting at some extra motivation to beat the Bulldogs. “It feels great (to win); we knew coming into the game they always play us tough and we kind of wanted to give it back to them after they knocked us out of the playoffs in football,” explained Miller.
Princeton once again shot over 50% from the field and had a large halftime lead, but the offense wasn’t coming from the usual sources as Haydn Stay and Laabs, two of Princeton’s leading scorers, only had four points at half.
“We were up 22 points at half against a good Becker team and our guys that played the most in our state tournament game had four points,” said Cloutier, giving insight to the depth that this Princeton team has. “It just says something about Cody Miller, Jake Bebeau and Kody Allickson, those seniors who have busted their butts and waited their turn and now that it is their turn they are showing people they are good players,” continued the head coach.
The win over Becker led to just another day of rest before another important game with section foe Duluth Denfeld waiting for the Tigers. Princeton proved to be more than up to the task and ran the Hunters out of the gym with a 44-point road victory.
Bebeau and Stay combined for 45 points as the two benefited from Laabs running the offense with the senior picking up 15 assists in the win.
The win was Princeton‘s sixth in a row and moved the Tigers to 13-3, while 4-0 in conference play, tied with Cambridge-Isanti for first.
After the roll the Princeton team has been on, people are starting to take notice, but no one that has been involved in the Tiger program is surprised. “We knew we had a good team coming back, I think we got overlooked,” explained Cloutier. “Yeah, we lost a lot of guys from last year and last year was special, but this has been a really fun team to coach and people are starting to take notice.”
Princeton will look to continue its hot play of late as it will face three Mississippi 8 foes, starting with St. Francis on Jan. 28, followed by Monticello on Jan. 21 and Chisago Lakes on Feb. 3 as all game will be on the road for the Tigers.
