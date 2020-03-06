Tyler Wells of Princeton is no stranger to championships. Wells, who already has a World Wrestling Championship under his belt after a trip this past summer to Budapest, Hungary as just a freshman, had his goals set on his next target; a high school state title.
After entering his first season wrestling at the varsity level for the Tigers, Wells was able to put himself in the prime position to make a run to the state securing a berth to the 2020 MSHSL State Wrestling meet after his run through the Section 7AA Individual tournament wrapping up an undefeated season prior to the state tournament.
Wells, who had dominated all throughout the season, would surely run into a wrestler who would push the young wrestler, heading to the state tournament, to face the best of the best.
This was not the case as Wells made quick work of everyone his opponents, ending a 13-year title drought for the Tigers, and wrapping up his perfect season with the 106-pound State Championship in Class 2A.
Wells, an athlete of few words, when asked to describe how he felt after winning the championship replied, “Good, this was my main goal.”
Wells was able to win his first three matches by technical fall, setting up a match up with Cash Raymond from the wrestling power, Simley. Cash would hold his own against Wells compared to the others, but still would fall 11-3 by major decision.
Head coach Brian Hellman knows how dominating Wells’ season was. “With Tyler, he hasn’t had a point scored on him all year except when for the ones he’s given them when he lets go, no offensive points have been scored on him. He has been a hammer all year, exciting guy to watch. Wells puts on a show out there and it is fun to have a kid like that on the team,” said Hellman.
Now the question is, what will Wells do next? The newest Princeton champ already has his goal set.
“I expect the same, undefeated, state champ,” stated Wells. With Wells’ track record, there’s no reason to expect him to do anything else.
Zach Wells rebounds for third
Joining Wells on the podium in brother Zach, who faced a heartbreaking loss in the quarterfinals at state by a 5-4 score to Jake Davis of Thief River Falls, stopped the loss from snowballing and grabbed a third-place finish.
“It was a tough loss,” said Hellman. “It shows a lot of heart from that guy, you can go two ways from there you can sulk about it the rest of the tournament and some guy beats you on the back side and you are done for the tournament where he stepped up and said hey, I’m getting the next best thing where he was able to come back there and take third.”
Wells was able to pin Luke Fogarty of SCWE, defeat Logan Thorsten of Foley 5-1, pin Trevon Johnson of DBLQ to set up the third place match. Wells was able to pull out a 6-4 decision against Carson Tschudi of Delano and lock up the junior’s third place finish.
“It feels great, it is not what I was working for all year but it feels really good, especially after coming back from a big loss,” stated Wells. “I was pretty down on myself after but my coaches kept telling me to keep my head up and keep pushing.”
Both Tyler and Zach Wells could have been joined by Kyle Boeke and Landen Parent with top three finishes, but both were injured during the meet, locking up sixth- place finishes for the two Tigers.
Hellman believes both of the wrestlers would have finished better than sixth place if healthy. “Kyle (Boeke) had a nagging injury for a while now, had a tough match and it unfortunately went that way and I have no doubt in my mind that him and Landen (Parent) would have both been battling for third place if not giving a run in the semifinals, especially with Landen being up 4-0 when it happened to him,” explained Hellman.
Tigers Parker Adkins and Ethan Ballweber both faced tough match ups in their first round, and each suffered losses, falling into wrestle-backs, but neither were able to make a spot on the podium.
Looking towards next season, all six Princeton wrestlers will return to the team, and the Tigers will look to avenge a Section final loss to Foley and make it to state as a team. “Very excited for what is coming back, our goal isn’t just to make the state tournament, it is to come down here and place.” said Hellman.
Individually for Princeton, snapping a 13-year title drought, Hellman expects more than one Tiger to take first next season. “First state champ in a while, but I wouldn’t be surprised next year if we get three or four of them.”
