Princeton’s canoe and kayak rental program has returned to Riverside-Riebe Park on the Rum River.
Community Development Specialist Stephanie Hillesheim said the rental service currently runs Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Registration and more information is available through our website,” Hillesheim said. “This year’s sponsors are Kwik Trip, M Fairview, First Bank and Trust, and Walmart.” The program also receives city funding from Princeton Wine and Spirits. There are two campground spots in Riverside Park that remain open, Hillesheim said.
Lots 1 and 2 are available on a first-come, first- serve basis. Other lots in the park must be reserved online via the city’s website. “We are still looking for a camp host for the remainder of the season,” Hillesheim added.
Princeton also aims to continue its “Rockin’ on the Rum River” concert.
With the first concert on June 5 being canceled, Hillesheim said the second event scheduled for Aug. 15 may still occur. A canoe/kayak run is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on that date.
The band Waiting for Jane is slated to perform in the park at 8 p.m.
“We are hoping to have food trucks and a few other fun activities if guidelines allow,” Hillesheim said. “Obviously, there is still a chance this event could be cancelled if social distancing guidelines are tightened.”
