The Mississippi 8 title was on the line. With second place St. Francis coming to town to take on the first place Tigers on the court, a victory would clinch Princeton’s third straight conference crown.
After a back and forth first half, the Tigers were able to use an opportunistic defensive effort to pull away from the Saints by a 95-66 score on March 10, clinching a share of the Mississippi 8 title on their home court.
Looking at the accomplishment of clinching a third straight share of the conference title is something to take a second and acknowledge believes Tigers’ Head Coach Brett Cloutier. “It is something to take a step back and reflect on. The conference has good teams. St. Francis is good. Becker is good. Chisago is good. Those teams have been tough outs for us. I honestly thought coming into the season that a three loss team would probably win the championship, it’s really special to be 11-0 in conference and clinch at least a share of the title,” said Cloutier.
“Really proud of the guys and the work they have put in,” he added.
Though having a lopsided final score for the contest, it definitely began as the match up one would expect between the top two teams in the conference.
Through the first 15 minutes of the game both teams traded punch after punch as neither team could build a lead bigger than four points as the stars for both teams were leading their respective squads.
Cody Pennebaker, St. Francis’ leading scorer, was able to go off for 16 first half points keeping the Saints competitive in the contest. “Cody Pennebaker is as good of a basketball player we will see this season and he was balling in the first half,” said Cloutier.
Haydn Stay didn’t back down, as the Tigers’ leading scorer matched Pennebaker’s 16 with 16 of his own with Princeton finally getting some separation in the waning minutes of the half, leading 50-43.
The Saints remained to hang around early in the second half as Princeton led 56-46 with 15:32 left in the contest. From that point forward, the home team took over.
Princeton was able to put the game well in hand, going on a 24-6 run, capped by a Manny Flicek three as St. Francis struggled to deal with the Tiger’s pressuring defense with the team coasting to the win.
Senior guard, Callahan O’Neil, said the team was able to make the Saints uncomfortable during the run while taking advantage of their mistakes. “We were just able to speed them up and get downhill a lot. We were able to capitalize on bad passes. That was a big turning point there. We got a lot of steals, got some momentum and broke it open in the second half,” said O’Neil, who had 11 points in the win. Princeton closed the night with 23 steals.
Stay led the Tigers in scoring with 23 points to go along with seven while Ben Hallberg added 14 points and seven rebounds, respectively.
The win was Princeton’s 13th in a row and moved them to 14-1 on the year while St. Francis dropped to 12-5 and 11-3 in the conference.
Clinching the Title
Now having locked up a share of the Mississippi 8 Title for the third year in a row, Princeton has done it with a different group of players each year.
Cloutier attributes the continued success to the hard work the players continue to put in day after day. “We’ve started 12 different guys over the last three years. We’ve lost four starters the last two years and it is just a testament to the work our guys have put in, ” said Cloutier.
The group that led Princeton to their first title three year ago left their mark on the teams to come as their presence is still felt today, said Cloutier. “It goes back to where the bar has been set with guys like James Flicek and Jon Stimmler with where the expectations are.”
Princeton 65, Chisago Lake 59
Coming off the blowout win over St. Francis, the Tigers were returned to the court March 13 as they traveled to Chisago Lakes.
The Wildcats proved to be up to the test, pushing Princeton to its limits, but saw the Tigers comeback for the 65-59 win.
In the contest, Chisago Lakes was able to slow the Tigers’ potent offensive, holding them to just 25 points at halftime as they clung to the four-point lead.
Princeton was able to find its footing on the offensive end in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats by 10 to pull off the come from behind victory.
Cooper Drews led with 18 points, while Stay added 13 points to pace the Tigers.
Princeton moved to 15-1 on the year as it picked up its 14th win in a row.
Postseason looms
As section play begins this week, Princeton has all but locked up the top seed in Section 7AAA.
Being able to be the No. one seed in the section will be huge for the team going forward according to Cloutier. “It’s going to be nice to lock up that one seed and play in our home gym. Not having to get on a bus for a section game is huge,” he said.
Now with the Mississippi 8 title in hand, the Tigers look forward to kicking off their postseason play on March 20. “Feeling pretty good and pretty confident. We are rolling on all cylinders right now with no injuries or strains. We are looking forward to it,” said O’Neil.
Princeton found out its section match up March 17, as Duluth Denfeld or North Branch sat as possible opponents.
