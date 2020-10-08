The Tiger cross country team once again made big time improvements at its latest meet. Princeton raced on Sept. 29 at the Princeton golf course, taking on Big Lake and Cambridge-Isanti.
Julia Daubner turned in her best performance of the year for Princeton as she grabbed first place with her time of 19:52.
Head Coach Tom Ostroot was excited to see the race from the three-time state runner. “Julia Daubner had a breakout race where she dominated the field, beating a Cambridge girl that has beaten her at the previous meets. Julia really looked like she was in championship form and it will be exciting to see her compete at the Conference and Section meets,” said Ostroot.
Daubner was followed by sister, Elizabeth Daubner, as she placed 11th with her race of 23:35.
The Tiger girls team still remains at less than 100% as some varsity runners remain sidelined with injuries. Ostroot said the team may still be in good shape heading into sections with the way some runners are progressing. “Although the girls are still struggling with injuries, Elizabeth Daubner and Savannah Munger continue to give us consistent results while Elsa Wogen dropped over two minutes off her previous time. If we can keep this going into the Conference meet, we could sneak past a couple teams in the final standings,” explained the head coach.
Munger and Wogen placed 13th and 18th, respectfully.
As for the Princeton boys, the team improved from their last meeting against the Hornets and Bluejackets coming up just short of a first place finish in the meet.
Ostroot pulled no punches when speaking about the three teams and the level of competition they ran with on the sunny afternoon. “I would argue that the boys’ varsity race was the premiere triangular of the season in the Mississippi 8 schedule, stated Ostroot.
Just seven points separated the three teams in the final results for the meet with Big Lake edging the Tigers and Bluejackets.
Tony McNiff led a quartet of Tigers as he was followed directly behind by Lincoln Torborg, Adam Young and Henry Lupkes as the foursome placed sixth through ninth. McNiff ran a 17:34.
Ostroot hopes the boys can keep up the energy gained from the strong race heading into the team’s final meets. “If we can keep this momentum going into the Conference meet we could finish at the top of the Mississippi 8,” he said.
Now up for the Tigers is the Mississippi 8 Conference Meet as Princeton headed to Becker on Oct. 8 looking to drop even more time.
