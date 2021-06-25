Making it to the Class AA State Meet on June 19 at St. Michael Albertville High School was an accomplishment in itself for the Princeton girls’ 4x100 meter relay.
Even though placing 14 in the meet with a time of 51.20, the quad of Tyah Rothschadl, Kaitlyn Sautter, Lillan Koenig and Alexis Nordstrom can still hang their heads high after the performance.
Princeton Head Coach Tom Ostroot couldn’t have not been more delighted to see the relay team compete in the state meet. “We are so proud of this group of girls for working hard, bonding together and believing in themselves. To advance to the state meet is a great accomplishment,” said Ostroot on the accomplishment.
The Tigers, with a seed time of 51.47, were able to cut off over 20 milliseconds to reach their best time of the season but it wasn’t enough to challenge for a possible placement against the tough competition.
Winning the 4x100 relay was a group from the host school in St. Michael Albertville as they combined to a run a 48.28, grabbing the Knights first place. Rochester Century’s relay placed second in the meet at 48.65.
As the Tigers now enter the offseason, Princeton looks to use the experience and positive performance running at the meet for next season. “To gain experience for possible future state competitions and to run your best time of the year, you can’t ask for more than that,” said Ostroot. “What a great way to end the season.”
In order to make for the Princeton 4x100 relay to make a consecutive appearance at the state meet, they will have to replace the senior in Rothschadl, who will now depart the squad as she heads the College of St. Scholastica next fall.
Despite losing Rothschadl, the other three members in Sautter, Koenig and Nordstrom will all return next year with the Tigers itching to get back to the state meet in hopes of improving on their finish.
