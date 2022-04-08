Led by eight returning letter winners, the Princeton baseball team looks to be competitive in the tough Mississippi 8 Conference. (From Left to Right) Back Row: Ryan Krone, Eli Gibbs, Zach Schroeder, Mason Beltrand, Riley Paetznick-Huhtala. Front Row: Daniel Minks, Kevin Rahe and Adam Johaneson.
2021 Results: 13-10 (7-7 in M8) Lost to North Branch, 2-1 in Section 7AAA Elimination Bracket Semifinal
Returning to the diamond after missing a year due to Covid-19, the Princeton baseball team experienced solid success.
Back again, ready to take the field, there’s a good chance the Tigers can repeat on the success into the new season.
Using strong pitching to finish above .500 last year, this season will see Princeton return an abundance of arms to try to shut down opposing offenses.
Looking at the pitchers the Tigers have available, there’s a lot of potential for success believes Princeton Head Coach Jordan Neubauer. “We have a lot of promise out of the rotation and some guys that going to be reliable, whether it is long relief or short relief,” he said.
Returning for the Tigers will be senior Kevin Rahe and junior Mason Beltrand, both of who were able to compile 3.50 and 2.96 ERAs, respectively in over 20 innings of work.
“We’re very happy with where we are at, it’s a good outlook for having some pretty quality arms for the team,” said Neubauer.
Turning attention to the bats of the Tigers, after a long offseason of work, Neubauer expects big things from the Princeton offense. “I would anticipate a pretty good offensive output from us, a lot of guys worked hard on their games,” he said.
Senior Adam Johaneson, the team’s leading RBI man, will be back to the Tigers’ lineup along with his .344 average.
Johaneson will be joined by Beltrand as the only other Princeton player to hit over .300, as Beltrand batted .306 for the season.
Returning the strong mix of bats and pitchers, the Tigers will need it if they hope to finish towards the top of the Mississippi 8.
“There’s no shortage of good teams in the Mississippi 8,” said Neubauer, as St. Francis, North Branch, Chisago Lakes and Monticello all figure to be tough outs.
That battle in the conference did not take long to begin as Princeton opened the season with a trip to North Branch on April 5, to kick off the year.
