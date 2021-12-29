Entering into last week’s contests for the Princeton boys basketball, Head Coach Brett Cloutier looked for the Tigers to return to the form of year’s past on the offensive end of the court.
Putting up 100-plus points in wins over Zimmerman and Duluth Denfeld on Dec. 16 and 18 would be a step in the right direction to reaching that goal.
The Tigers roared to a 101-82 win over the Thunder while romping over the Hunters, 104-46.
Though still having some things to clean up offensively going forward, it was nice to see the team break out said Cloutier. “We still got some things to work on, it’s nice to score 100 points, I’m not going to be ignorant of that,” he said.
Starting with a sneaky tough game against the Thunder, going into the tough environment on Zimmerman’s court, the contest got off with a bang, as both teams pushed the ball with great pace against each other.
That quick pace played into Princeton’s favor as the Tigers were able to put up 61 points in the first half while the Thunder found themselves unable to match, trailing by 21-points entering the break.
Back after the half, the Tigers were able to withstand a career night by Zimmerman guard, Caden Spence, who finished with 44 points but it proved to be not enough as Princeton was able to hold on for the 19-point victory in the high scoring affair.
Feasting on the fast tempo while carving up the Zimmerman defense was senior guard, Cooper Nowak, who finished with a do-it-all type night, putting up 18 points, six rebounds, 12 assists along with five steals in the winning effort.
Helping along with Nowak’s big night was forward, Haydn Stay, who finished with a team-high 23 points and nine rebounds while Cooper Drews added 16 and nine in the win.
Adding the victory to the win column, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season while Zimmerman dropped to 0-3.
Up next, Princeton hosted the Hunters for a Saturday matinee.
Tigers tame Hunters
Preparing for the weekend afternoon game against Duluth Denfeld, Princeton quickly left no doubt who would walk away victorious against the Hunters.
Sitting with Princeton leading, 15-9 as 11:41 remained in the first half, the Tigers would go on a 37-14 run to finish the opening half to lead by 29-points into the break.
The second half would see much of the same from the first as Princeton continued to dominate, putting up another one-sided half to coast to the 58-point victory.
“1 o’clock on a Saturday, it’s easy to just go through the motions, but we needed to show up. We got on our guys early in the game from our defensive effort but then they responded and came out flying in the second half,” said Cloutier on the victory.
Leading the blowout for the Tigers was Drews, who had a big time showing from three, hitting eight of his 11 attempts to finish with 30 points.
Drews was aided by three other Princeton hoopers who finished in double digits as Stay, Nowak, Aaron Keyal and Ben Hallberg all hit the mark.
Now sitting at 5-0 on the year, the schedule toughens up for the Tigers.
Starting with a visit by St. Cloud Apollo on Dec. 21, Princeton then prepared for a top-10 showdown as Alexandria looms on Dec. 29.
Before getting to that match up, the Tigers know they will have to be ready to knock off the Eagles come Tuesday night.
“Apollo is a good team; it will be a tough game on Tuesday but we are going to be ready for that challenge,” said Cloutier.
Princeton and the Eagles battled Dec. 21, in the Tigers’ gym.
