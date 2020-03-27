DULUTH - It’s something that every team strives for; advancing to the state tournament. The Princeton boys basketball team was able to do just that, but the world put a halt to the Tigers making an appearance in their second straight state tournament, as concern around the coronavirus led to the cancellation of the Minnesota State Basketball Tournament, directly affecting Princeton.
After snapping an 87-year drought last season, the Tigers were able to defend their Section 7AAA title by defeating Hermantown, 67-64 on March 12 at Duluth East High School. The very next day, the Minnesota State High School League made the announcement that ended the Princeton’s season.
“Thursday night had everybody so excited, we were already talking about the following week and how excited we were for the whole state experience,” said senior Tate Laabs “Hearing the news Friday was extremely demoralizing.”
Fellow senior, Cody Miller shared Laabs’ thoughts. “Initially, I was heartbroken about my season being over. I was looking forward to playing a few more games with the team,” explained Miller.
Against the Hawks the Tigers faced a familiar face in former Princeton girls basketball coach, Andy Fenske, leading Hermantown to a 21-7 record coming into the contest. The Tigers knew what they must do in order to win the section; Stop Peter Soumis.
“We knew he was going to get his 20, 30 points, tip our hat to him, he’s a great high school player, so our goal was to hold him around his average and then limit everyone else to under 10 and I think we executed that game plan fairly well and that is what secured the win for us,” said Laabs. Soumis finished with 37 points, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the Tigers.
22 of Soumis’ points came in the first half, but Miller scored 15 of his 25 points, giving Princeton the one-point lead into the break.
Back in action for the second half, the Tigers and Hawks continued to battle, with the Hermantown grabbing a brief lead at 45-43 with just over 13 minutes left in the game. Princeton would respond in a big way, going on a 14-2 run grabbing a lead it would not relinquish.
Although never trailing again in the contest, Hermantown was able to trim the Tigers’ lead to a single point three times, including twice in the final minute, but could not pull ahead. Princeton’s Manny Flicek and Kody Alickson both were able to knock down clutch free throws, giving the Tigers’ a three-point lead, as Soumis’ desperation three-pointer to force overtime fell short, giving victory to Princeton.
Miller finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Alickson added 15 points. Haydn Stay chipped in 14 points while Laabs grabbed seven rebounds and dished out eight assists in the victory.
The win turned out to be the Tigers’ last game of the season, bringing a close to the basketball season for Princeton. “It’s an unfortunate situation. I respect the decision. Player and fan safety is most important and we support the decision the Minnesota State High School League has made. It would have been nice to see the kids play a couple games in the state tournament,” said head coach Brett Cloutier on the cancellation of the remaining games.
Despite the end that was forced upon the Tigers, Princeton’s goal was to prove that although losing a lot of talent from last season’s team, it wasn’t going to experience the drop off that was expected of it. Laabs believes that this season did just that for the Tigers. “I think we did accomplish that, from being predicted to finish fourth in the section, somewhere in the middle of the conference and not being ranked in the top 20 to start the season proves how much we really did accomplish, finishing with a 25-4 record, a section championship and as the eighth ranked team in state,” explained Laabs. Princeton also wrapped up its second straight Mississippi 8 title beating out Cambridge-Isanti for the crown.
Looking at what could have been for the Tigers, the seniors are disappointed with the end of the season, but are taking away positives from the negative situation. “After reflecting on the situation, it wasn’t as bad as I thought,” said Miller. “Of course it would have been nice to play at Williams Arena or the Target Center, but it gives me some closure that I was able to win my last game as well as play it in a gym full of fans.”
Laabs shared Miller’s thoughts. “Playing in state or not, I could not be more honored to have worn a Princeton jersey through my high school career.”
Cloutier, regardless of how the season ended, was still proud of the team. “Not the way we wanted to go out, but I am proud of this group of kids.”
Joining Laabs and Miller in graduation will also be Alickson, Jake Bebeau, Cole Berning and Kaleb Ringey.
Looking to next season, Princeton will once again have many spots to fill from another talented team that advanced to state, but with Flicek and Stay among others returning, the Tigers will aim to repeat the success they experienced. “Our next year guys will have to prove it again,” said Flicek. “More seniors leave, the next stand up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.