So far this season, the Princeton football team’s offense has been solid as the unit has moving the ball well and putting up adequate numbers on that side of the field.
On Sept. 17 against Little Falls at John Harvey Field, the Tigers kicked that attack into another gear.
Princeton was able to march down the field time and time again, putting up over 60 points in the 63-35 rout over the Flyers to pick up the team’s first win of the season.
Key to the offense’s success was the ability to make use of all the dangerous options the Tigers have to rely on said Princeton Head Coach Ryan Fay. “It’s apparent to us that we have a lot of weapons there and we were able to spread the ball around. If they were giving us a certain look in something or if they stopped something we quickly switched to the next option and saw success in it,” said Fay.
With the Tigers receiving the open kick off from the Flyer, Princeton wasted no time to get its high octane offensive attack going.
The Tigers quickly marched down the field on the opening drive, keyed by running back Kaden Olson’s legs. In a goal to go situation, Princeton turned once again to Olson and was rewarded with a rushing score by the senior to take the early 7-0 lead.
Following the score, Little Falls and Princeton would trade a couple empty possession before the Flyers once again regained the ball with the chance to tie the game back up. The Tigers’ Christian Williams made sure the Flyers wouldn’t capitalize on that opportunity.
With the Little Falls quarterback dropping back to pass, Williams was able to step in front of the offering for the interception while racing to the end zone to give Princeton the 14-0 advantage. The defensive score marked the third straight game the Tigers were able to score a defensive touchdown and the fourth of the season for Princeton.
That 14-0 score would hold into the second quarter with Little Falls driving well into Princeton territory.
Back for the second frame, both teams’ offensives would explode in the quarter combining for 41 points with each team scoring 21 points to bring the half time score to 35-21.
Returning for the second half, the Princeton defense would step up while allowing the offense to continue to dissect Little Falls.
Seeing the defense step up and make plays in that second half was huge for the unit and the outcome of the game said Fay. “We made some changes, we wanted to get more pressure on the quarterback and see more pressure up front and we definitely got that there,” he said as those changes led to three interceptions and seven sacks for Princeton in total for the contest.
As the defense held strong, the Tigers grabbed control of the game, outscoring the Flyers 28-14 for the remainder of the game, coasting to the 28-point victory for Princeton.
Putting up 63 point in the victory was the highest scoring output in the last 10 years for Princeton.
Getting the running game to balance the passing game was the biggest reason for the success of the offense believes Fay. “If you can have that passing and a running game, you are in a tough spot defensively and when we have that, it makes us really difficult to defend.”
Along with Cooper Drews passing for 134 yards through the air, the running game was able to accumulate 404 yards on the ground with Olson leading the way with two rushing touchdowns.
His fellow running back for the Tigers in Zach Marshall was able to lead in rushing yardage with 182 yard along with a rushing score while Jonah Hviding totaled 159 total yards with a receiving and rushing score for Princeton.
With the victory in pocket, the Tigers now move to 1-2 on the year while Little Falls dropped to 0-3.
Stay remains sidelined
Missing from Princeton’s win over Little Falls was the Tigers’ senior captain and Division 1 football commit Haydn Stay.
Stay, who continues to work his way back from an injury, still remains out for the time being.
“He’s on a day to day basis. Our fingers are crossed, it’s real hard to replace a guy like Haydn,” said Fay.
Pizza bowl looms
Coming off their first victory of the season, the Tigers will now ready for the 2021 Pizza Bowl with Milaca coming to town.
Princeton expects a tough matchup from the Wolves as Fay knows the energy will be high for the rivalry game. “It will be a big game, both teams are going to be ready for it,” he said.
In order to repeat as Pizza Bowl Champs and to keep the Pizza Bowl Paddle for the third straight year, Princeton knows it has a challenge in store for them with the hardnosed Milaca program. “We expect to see a solid opponent in Milaca. They have proven that they can win games against quality programs and they run a nice offense there in those wide splits and that triple option,” said Fay adding that preparation this week will be key.
The Tigers and Wolves squared off on Sept. 24 at John Harvey Field with the Pizza Bowl title on the line.
