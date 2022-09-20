Coaching Staff: Head coach Ryan Fay (fourth season) assistant coaches Pedro Valdivieso, Chad Ruzek, Calvin Schmock, Aaron Romportl, Michael Ternes, Scott Walquist and Douglas Patnode
2021 recap: Making it to the Section 6AAAA Championship contest and suffering a 36-27 loss to Orono, the Princeton Tigers are hoping to find some key contributors to fill the gaps left by last year’s season class.
“We are looking for players to step up and be ready to contribute on Friday nights to the best of their abilities,” said Ryan Fay.
Key Returners: Though losing some strong players on both sides of the ball last season, the Tigers still bring back a lot of talent. Namely, starting quarterback in Cooper Drews.
“It’s always nice when you have a three-year starting quarterback back,” said Fay, as Drews will enter into his senior season.
Drews, along with one of his favorite targets in senior wide receiver Jonah Hviding, are joined by a big portion of the offensive and defense line that will also be back to the team.
Running backs Ethan Ballweber and Jake Baumann each return to the team and look to fill the lead back roles left by their predecessors in Zach Marshall and Kaden Olson.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior captain Christian Williams joins the fray of returning Tigers.
What to watch for: Fay did not mince words when asked what to watch for in the upcoming year on the gridiron.
“As a program, as a team, as a staff, we intend to step up in a big way defensively what we can do,” he said.
If Princeton can accomplish that, Fay has faith that the offense will match the output from last season and continue to score enough points to win.
Schedule:
Sept. 2 vs. Dassel-Cokato at Princeton High School Football Stadium 7 p.m. W, 34-27
Sept. 9 vs. Zimmerman at Princeton High School Football Stadium 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Little Falls at Little Falls High School 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Milaca at Milaca High School - Pizza Bowl and Tackle Cancer Night 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Albany at Princeton High School Football Stadium –Homecoming 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Foley at Foley High School 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Annandale Schools at Annandale High School 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at Princeton High School Football Stadium - Senior Night 7 p.m.
