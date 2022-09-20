Sports FSS P FB.jpg

The 2022 Princeton football team, again manned by head coach Ryan Fay, returns a lot from the 2021 team that came within a game of the state tournament. 

Coaching Staff: Head coach Ryan Fay (fourth season) assistant coaches Pedro Valdivieso, Chad Ruzek, Calvin Schmock, Aaron Romportl, Michael Ternes, Scott Walquist and Douglas Patnode

2021 recap: Making it to the Section 6AAAA Championship contest and suffering a 36-27 loss to Orono, the Princeton Tigers are hoping to find some key contributors to fill the gaps left by last year’s season class.

