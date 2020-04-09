Four Princeton boys basketball players were named to the Mississippi 8 All-Conference team. Manny Flicek, Tate Laabs, Cody Miller and Haydn Stay were honored while Kody Alickson and Jake Bebeau received All-Conference honorable mentions. The players were not the only ones who received accolades as head coach Brett Cloutier was named Section 7AAA Coach of the Year and Dillon Naumann was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
Cloutier was glad that the Tigers players were recognized for the hard work and numbers they were able to put up this season. “It shows the hard work that the kids put in, to be recognized by other coaches, it’s a great honor by those guys. I am really proud of them,” said Cloutier.
Miller, Laabs, Bebeau and Alickson were all seniors and part of three Princeton teams that secured No. 1 seeds in Section 7AAA and back-to-back state berths for the first time in program history. They also helped Princeton snap an 87-year state tournament drought.
Miller led Princeton’s high powered offense with in scoring with 18.2 points while also grabbing 8.2 rebounds per contest. The Tigers averaged over 80 points per game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Laabs set the pace for Princeton as he broke the Tigers’ all-time steal record, averaging nearly five steals a game while playing point guard for the 25-4 Section Champions. Laabs also broke the Princeton all-time assists record.
While the players were able to succeed on the court, the coaches were able to help put the Tigers in the position to be successful, justified by Naumann and Cloutier’s awards.
Cloutier’s picking up Section 7AAA Coach of the Year honors prompted him to give additonal praise to the players as well as the coaching staff around him for the success the team has had in the past couple of years. “We have a style that we think is effective and if they kids aren’t coachable, we can’t run what we want, it’s all thanks to the kids,” explained Cloutier. He also gave high praise to Naumann. “Dillon does an extremely good job, he takes on a lot, he is a great asset to our basketball program.”
Looking head to next season for the Tigers, the team may find itself in an eerily similar spot to this season, “We will bring back more minutes from this season, but it will be tough to match this senior group, but last year we weren’t predicted to finish where we did and we know how that ended,” Cloutier said.
The Tigers will be returning Flicek and Stay as they will be looking to guide Princeton to its third straight state tournament.
Princeton Girls Honorees
Madison James and Lauren Bjurman of the Princeton girls basketball team were both named as Mississippi 8 All-Conference award winners.
Head coach Pedro Valdivieso noted that they were very versatile on the court while leading the Tigers to 15 wins on the year. “They are two very smart players. They are both able to find different ways to lead the team. One night it was rebounding, the next game it was scoring, blocking shots, guarding tough players or assisting their teammates.” Said Valdivieso. Bjurman and James combined to average over 31 points while pulling down nearly 14 rebounds per game.
Bjurman had a solid season, as she was able to score her 1,000th point as well as gaining a spot on the All-Conference team. “I was really lucky to be able to play varsity for four years, it really is a testament to my teammates and I always had good teammates around me, that really helped,” said Bjurman on the accomplishment. Bjurman score d her 1,000th point in the team’s section win over Cloquet on Feb. 26.
Valdivieso added, “It’s always a big accomplishment, not something a lot of players do.”
Coming into next season for the Tigers, Princeton will look to improve on its finish, a 52-46 loss to Hibbing on Feb. 28 in the Section 7AAA Semifinals.
Princeton will have to replace Bjurman as well as five other seniors before next season begins.
While Bjurman’s career as a Tiger will be coming to an end, James will be back next year entering her junior year, hoping to guide Princeton back to its first State Tournament since 2015.
