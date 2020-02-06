The Princeton wrestling team started its week with conference opponent Monticello, defeating the Magic 67-16 on Jan. 23 before heading to St. Croix Falls to partake in the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic and taking second place to St. Croix Falls. St. Croix Falls scored 197, while Princeton scored 170.
The Tigers began with a blowout win over the Monticello then headed to the 22-team wrestling meet in Wisconsin. Princeton was led by Tyler Wells, Landen Parent and Kyle Boeke, who all went 4-0 on the day, taking first place in their respective weightclasses.
Other notable finishes for the Tigers include Malachi Kollhoff and Kaden Olsen, who secured third place, by going 3-1 for the meet. Noah Vanderbeek also placed fourth, while Parker Adkins placed fifth.
Princeton returned to action on Jan. 28, they took on Big Lake, followed by a meeting in Robbinsdale Armstrong on Feb. 1.
