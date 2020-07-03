It seemed like it was all coming together for the Princeton Panther’s abridged baseball season despite the COVID-19 health pandemic. The Eastern Minny League had met and developed a schedule that would feature as many as nine games for the local townball team on June 23.
But the following night, the Panther board of directors decided to sit out the season due to some late news from the city, said team manager John Patnode. “We heard the unfortunate news that after scheduling games, the city has informed us that we were not allowed to host games at Solhiem until July 21, and once we heard that, that was kind of the nail in the coffin for our season,” Patnode said. “We respect the decision from our law enforcement and city officials. There are more pressing things going on at the moment,” Patnode added.
The delay involving field access for the Panthers led to difficulties and eventually led to Princeton sitting out the 2020 townball season. “Because most of our games depended on us having a field, the Panther board decided to sit out this season,” Patnode. said.“We would also like to thank our alumni foundation for the support.”
Princeton was one of the teams in the Eastern Minny that had access to a home field. That added to the importance of playing at Solhiem. The difficulties in securing Solhiem until after July 21 led to the team not being able find a field for four of its nine scheduled games because contests against Mora, Nowthen, and Ramsey would need to be relocated.
The team planned to open its season June 30, at Solhiem against the newly formed St. Francis Silverbacks, but that game has been canceled.
Princeton won’t be the only Eastern Minny team sitting out this season, as the Hibbing Miners will also withdraw from this season, also cited difficultly in getting permission from local authorities to use their fields amid coronavirus concerns, despite the State of Minnesota and the Minnesota Baseball Association allowing games to resume under appropriate precautions.
Although the Panthers will not have a season, a few players from Princeton will get the chance to play ball this year. “We will have a couple kids play for Mora this year,” Patnode said, noting that they will most likely be back next year to the team.
The season was set to start at the end of May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Panthers, who were coming off a state appearance in 2018 and another strong campaign last year with a record over .500 were set up to make another run in the postseason, but the coronavirus had other plans for the team.
Although disappointed by not participating this season, the Panthers aim to rejoin the league next year and will likely be contenders to make it back to the State tournament assuming COVID-19 is under control, Patnode said.
“We are disappointed but we would also like to thank our alumni foundation for the support. We tried to have a season this year but we plan to be back next year, God-willing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.