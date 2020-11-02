Princeton had to wait an extra two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test before they could kick off their season on the volleyball court on Oct. 22 in Becker. The team had to quarantine and would get in one practice before their match against the Bulldogs.
Despite all of the factors stacking up against the Tigers, the team showed fight in the 3-2 loss on the road.
Princeton Head Coach, Sarah Rittenhouse, was happy with how the girls played with the tough circumstances factoring in for the team. “I was extremely pleased with how we played and competed when we only had one practice and had been quarantining for two weeks,” she said.
Tigers’ Faith Zins, also thought the team played well coming off their two-week hiatus. “Considering it was their fourth game and our first game after one practice and resting for two weeks, we came out strong,” Zins said
The Tiger opened up with a 25-15 loss in the first set before shaking off the rust and picking up the 25-23 win in the second set. The Bulldogs then found their footing romping to a 25-9 victory in the third set to take the 2-1 lead.
Princeton would not go quietly as they once again responded to grab the set, 25-23. In the fifth and decisive set, Becker proved to be too much, edging the Tigers 15-11 and taking the game.
The loss dropped Princeton to 0-1 while Becker moved to 2-2.
The challenge now for the Tigers is getting back into the swing of things after their two-week layoff. Practice time will be key to aiding the team according to Rittenhouse. “They are confident in their skills but they need to put it all together for a match. It’s just the little things we will need to work on for this week,” said Rittenhouse.
The team will take on Big Lake on Oct. 27 before heading to the always tough North Branch on Oct. 29.
Milaca
The season seemed to be trending into the right direction for the Wolves. Milaca had yet to pick up a victory but had shown progress in each match. Their latest contest against power St. Cloud Cathedral demonstrated that growth even though the Wolves lost 3-0 on Oct. 22.
That continuation of that progress will now have to wait as Milaca will shut down their activities starting Nov. 2.
Head Coach James Taylor was saddened to hear the news that the team would be put on break after the matches this week. “It was tough, it really was. We are starting to get better, the kids play hard and they know they are getting better and they want to keep it up,” said Taylor, who told the team on Friday that the season would be postponed.
The match against Cathedral saw the Crusaders win in straight sets but the games were tight affairs with Milaca scoring 19, 15 and 22 points.
In the Wolves past games this year, the team would play strong for a couple games before seeing a lopsided score mixed in. This match saw more consistency from the Wolves according to Taylor. “This time we held steady on who we are, we moved we played defense and we passed really well.” Taylor added, “We just need to find the place to put the ball away, that is what we are working on now.”
Kylie Blake led Milaca with seven digs while Macy Mach added 10 assists in the loss.
The Wolves will enter this week at 0-3 before taking on their two opponents before the team’s hiatus.
Milaca will host both Mora and Zimmerman on Oct. 27 and 29 and then shut down.
Even with the team shutting down activities for the foreseeable future, there is a chance that the team could return later in November and play a few matches before entering the postseason. “There is a shot that if we come back right after Thanksgiving that the volleyball season will still be on,” said Taylor.
Until that is confirmed however, Taylor aims for the team to play hard in its last two contests as of now. “We’ll do the best we can this week,” he said.
